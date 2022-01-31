Jamaican Visual Artist Bonito Thompson Debuts his Digital Art Collection- Genesis

Digitalization is altering the way art is perceived and created, and 28-year-old Bonito Thompson ensures that Jamaica is a part of that evolution.

The visual artist recently displayed his digital art with his Genesis Collection, representing his love for dancehall and technology.

Thompson announced his Genesis Collection in a Twitter post stating, “I am excited to release my Genesis NFT collection into the world. A first of its kind augmented reality art collection that embodies the essence of Jamaica.”

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are causing a stir as the once-obscure technology has made its way into mainstream media in various ways. NFTs are one-of-a-kind and potentially precious blockchain-based digital artifacts. It cannot be duplicated or replicated, providing unrivaled protection and ownership security.

NFTs can be used for music, art, or even X-rays; their popularity stems from selling high-end digital art. Locally, many art enthusiasts have become immersed in the NFT space and are establishing themselves as blossoming artists in this niche space.

In 2019, Thompson, who describes art as his God-given talent, started experimenting with AR art and found himself captivated by the possibilities.

In AR art, technology is used to augment or alter a user’s perception of real-world objects and locations. Thompson started by exploring different apps that he could use before settling on Spark AR, which allows him to share content with his Instagram and Facebook community.

Since then, Thompson has been on a mission to put dancehall’s visual language on canvas.

His art highlights the unique everyday beauty of the Jamaican dancehall space- the jerk chicken man, the beer crates, and speaker boxes, just to name a few.

In the summer of 2020, Thompson hosted art shows at District 5 restaurant in Kingston, which lasted for two days, and West Kings House for three days. His support motivated him to quit his marketing job of eight years to pursue his passion full-time.

A viewer has to scan the QR code on his artwork using their phone’s camera. It will then launch the art piece on Instagram, and the viewer will experience the art in different forms.

The visual artist is delighted that the emergence of NFTs coincided with his first art show and that the technology-enabled him to incorporate his art.

When the pandemic reduced opportunities for artists to sell their work, digital formats provided a global marketplace of exposure to potential customers. Many art lovers are encouraged by the creative expressions emerging from new and unexpected places, which is made possible by the digital form’s fresh and dynamic access.

Payment of royalties is a benefit that Thompson expects from NFTs allowing creators to receive residual payments from each sale, unlike traditionally, where the art is sold only once with one-time commissions.

While Thompson expects greater access as the space matures, he points to the difficulties of purchasing cryptocurrency such as Ethereum and acquiring digital wallets such as MetaMask to facilitate payments because local banks do not yet provide such services. He also stated that some trading platforms are not available or fully functional for Caribbean nationals.

Thompson is looking forward to exploring fashion NFTs and displaying his art in the metaverse in the coming months. He will curate a series of experiential, immersive NFT art tours and events showcasing Jamaican culture in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York.