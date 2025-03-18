NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican Poet Yashika Graham shortlisted for 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry

Yashika Graham )
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Acclaimed Jamaican poet Yashika Graham has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry with her debut collection, Some of Us Can Go Back Home.

The recognition is a milestone for the Westmoreland native, whose work explores themes of home, identity, and self-discovery through evocative verse.

Published by Blue Banyan Books, Graham’s collection has been praised for its lyrical depth and emotional resonance. A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona, and an Honorary Fellow of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, Graham channels Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage and rural landscapes in her work, delving into love, loss, healing, and the search for belonging.

Renowned poet Shara McCallum, author of No Ruined Stone, lauded Graham’s debut, calling it “a song to sustain the spirit.” She added, “Yashika Graham tackles difficult subjects while grounding her poems in family, faith, and home.” Graham’s style has drawn comparisons to revered Jamaican poets such as Lorna Goodison, Olive Senior, and Edward Baugh.

The OCM Bocas Prize is regarded as one of the most prestigious literary honors in the Caribbean, celebrating the best in Caribbean literature published in the previous year. For the 2025 edition, the shortlist has expanded to include five books per genre category. Graham’s Some of Us Can Go Back Home stands out among a competitive selection of poets, including Anthony Vahni Capildeo and Mervyn Taylor. Meanwhile, the nonfiction category features esteemed writers such as Edwidge Danticat and Dionne Brand.

- Advertisement -

Expressing her gratitude for the nomination, Graham said, “To be shortlisted for such a revered award alongside so many brilliant writers is a true honor.”

The winner of the OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry, along with winners in fiction and nonfiction, will be revealed on Sunday, April 6, 2025. These category winners will then compete for the overall OCM Bocas Prize, which carries a $10,000 USD cash award. The final announcement will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during the 15th annual Bocas Lit Fest in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, established in 2011, honors outstanding works in poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction by Caribbean-born or Caribbean-citizen authors. Recognized as a premier literary award in the region, it highlights the diverse voices shaping the Caribbean’s literary landscape and its diaspora.

Graham’s recognition with this shortlist spotlights not only her talent but also the vibrancy of contemporary Caribbean poetry. Whether she claims the top prize or not, Some of Us Can Go Back Home has already cemented her place as a poet to watch.

More Stories

Haiti

Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Armed gangs launched coordinated attacks on three major media outlets in Haiti's capital over the weekend, escalating concerns over press freedom and the government's...
Denise Simmons

Haitian-Amerian South Florida entrepreneur M. Denise Simmons named Franchisee of the Year

In a groundbreaking achievement during Women’s History Month, M. Denise Simmons, a first-generation Haitian-American businesswoman, has been named Franchisee of the Year by the...
Antigua Barbuda aerial

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy surpasses pre-pandemic levels, driven by tourism

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy continues its post-pandemic rebound, with real output surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Growth was estimated at 4.3%, fueled by a strong...
Guyana to begin Construction on seven new hospitals

Guyana aims to become regional pharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing hub

The future of Guyana’s healthcare system is taking shape with ambitious plans to build six new hospitals, modernize outdated regulations, and establish the country...
Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has once again suspended operations at its Turgeau Emergency Centre in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following an alarming escalation of...
Grenada’s Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell says he will not be seeking re-election

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell collapses during political meeting

Former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a political meeting...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

Local World Bank employees in Jamaica now exempt from income tax

In a move that reinforces Jamaica’s relationship with the World Bank, the Senate passed legislation on March 14 exempting locally recruited World Bank employees...
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has unveiled his Cabinet, introducing several new appointments while retaining many key ministers. The official announcement...
Bahamas Health Minister

Bahamas Health Minister defends Cuban health workers amid US criticism

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has defended the presence of Cuban health workers in The Bahamas, emphasizing their crucial role in the country’s optometry...
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

For more than two decades, Rosie Gordon-Wallace has been at the forefront of championing Caribbean art, carving out a space for diaspora artists in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Esteban-Bovo

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to step down, join family in Washington

Skip to content