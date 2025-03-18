Jamaican Poet Yashika Graham shortlisted for 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry

Acclaimed Jamaican poet Yashika Graham has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry with her debut collection, Some of Us Can Go Back Home.

The recognition is a milestone for the Westmoreland native, whose work explores themes of home, identity, and self-discovery through evocative verse.

Published by Blue Banyan Books, Graham’s collection has been praised for its lyrical depth and emotional resonance. A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona, and an Honorary Fellow of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, Graham channels Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage and rural landscapes in her work, delving into love, loss, healing, and the search for belonging.

Renowned poet Shara McCallum, author of No Ruined Stone, lauded Graham’s debut, calling it “a song to sustain the spirit.” She added, “Yashika Graham tackles difficult subjects while grounding her poems in family, faith, and home.” Graham’s style has drawn comparisons to revered Jamaican poets such as Lorna Goodison, Olive Senior, and Edward Baugh.

The OCM Bocas Prize is regarded as one of the most prestigious literary honors in the Caribbean, celebrating the best in Caribbean literature published in the previous year. For the 2025 edition, the shortlist has expanded to include five books per genre category. Graham’s Some of Us Can Go Back Home stands out among a competitive selection of poets, including Anthony Vahni Capildeo and Mervyn Taylor. Meanwhile, the nonfiction category features esteemed writers such as Edwidge Danticat and Dionne Brand.

Expressing her gratitude for the nomination, Graham said, “To be shortlisted for such a revered award alongside so many brilliant writers is a true honor.”

The winner of the OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry, along with winners in fiction and nonfiction, will be revealed on Sunday, April 6, 2025. These category winners will then compete for the overall OCM Bocas Prize, which carries a $10,000 USD cash award. The final announcement will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during the 15th annual Bocas Lit Fest in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, established in 2011, honors outstanding works in poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction by Caribbean-born or Caribbean-citizen authors. Recognized as a premier literary award in the region, it highlights the diverse voices shaping the Caribbean’s literary landscape and its diaspora.

Graham’s recognition with this shortlist spotlights not only her talent but also the vibrancy of contemporary Caribbean poetry. Whether she claims the top prize or not, Some of Us Can Go Back Home has already cemented her place as a poet to watch.