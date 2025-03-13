NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican Nicholas Kee wins regional title at Commonwealth Youth Awards

Nicholas Kee
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican innovator Nicholas Kee has been named the regional winner for the Caribbean at the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work. The awards, held in London on Wednesday, celebrated the achievements of young changemakers across the Commonwealth.

Kee, along with winners from Bangladesh, the Pacific, Europe, and Canada, received £3,000 (One British Pound = US$1.29) for his contributions to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The awards recognize young leaders aged 15–29 who are driving local innovations with global impact in education, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and inclusivity.

The awards ceremony was attended by government ministers, senior officials, youth leaders, and other key stakeholders, highlighting the role of youth in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future.

While Nigerian innovator Stanley Chidubem Anigbogu was awarded the overall title of 2025 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year for his work in solar energy solutions, Kee’s recognition underscores Jamaica’s strong presence in youth leadership and innovation within the region.

Nicholas Kee’s initiatives focus on technology-driven solutions to empower young people and foster economic opportunities. His work aligns with broader efforts to equip youth with skills and resources necessary to thrive in an evolving global economy.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards continue to provide a platform for young visionaries like Kee, demonstrating the power of innovation and social impact in transforming communities across the Caribbean and beyond.

