Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties paid by new-car importers from 100 percent to 20 percent.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, announced the decision while opening the 2025/26 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 11). The policy shift follows ongoing appeals from stakeholders in the automotive industry, who argued that the hefty bond requirement was locking up crucial capital.

“They said that a 100 percent bond on the duties they pay ties up too much of their capital,” Minister Williams stated. “Jamaica imported some 50,786 motor vehicles worth $81 billion in 2022, with duties ranging from 67 percent to 88 percent of the value. Even at the lowest rate, the amount of capital tied up is substantial.”

What does this mean? In simple terms, car dealers and importers previously had to put up a bond equal to the full amount of the duties owed before they could bring in vehicles. Now, they only need to secure 20 percent of that amount, significantly reducing their upfront costs.

How will this impact dealers and buyers? The reduction frees up cash that businesses can use to expand their operations, stock more vehicles, hire additional workers, and possibly lower prices for consumers. It also makes the process of importing cars more accessible, which could lead to greater variety and affordability in the Jamaican auto market.

Minister Williams emphasized that this is not a tax break but a strategic move to remove financial barriers that hinder business growth.

“This Government is committed to listening and understanding the barriers businesses face,” she said. “By reducing this financial hurdle, we are making it easier for dealerships to operate efficiently and for the sector to thrive.”

The decision is expected to provide much-needed relief to new-car dealers, who can now redirect capital toward improving inventory, enhancing services, and boosting consumer affordability in Jamaica’s automotive market.

