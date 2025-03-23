Jamaican gov’t disburses over $1.5 billion in Hurricane Beryl relief

More than $1.5 billion in direct financial assistance has been disbursed to families across Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Beryl last year, according to Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

The Minister provided the update on Wednesday (March 19) during a cheque presentation ceremony in Newell, St. Elizabeth, where over 100 hurricane victims received financial aid through the Rebuild Jamaica initiative. Beneficiaries were awarded cheques valued at $50,000, $150,000, and $400,000, based on a needs assessment conducted by the government.

Minister Charles Jr. highlighted that thousands of households in St. Elizabeth have received critical support under Rebuild Jamaica, with many already making significant strides in reconstructing their homes and restoring their livelihoods. He emphasized that the assistance has been an ongoing effort rather than a one-time response.

“Over the past year, we have worked to expand our support, ensuring that every verified household, whether they experienced minor, severe, or total damage, has received the resources needed to start anew,” he stated.

He noted that over 90 percent of the households identified in the initial assessments have received financial aid. Additionally, small businesses affected by the hurricane have been granted financial assistance to facilitate economic recovery in the parish. The initiative also includes technical support to help homeowners rebuild stronger, more resilient structures.

Minister Charles Jr. stressed the importance of not just rebuilding but doing so with improved resilience. “We cannot simply rebuild; we must rebuild smarter,” he said, underscoring the emphasis on hurricane-resistant infrastructure.

“These funds are intended to help you rebuild, and as you do, I urge you to invest in hurricane straps and other protective measures to safeguard your homes against future storms,” he advised beneficiaries.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that no Jamaican is left behind, whether in times of disaster or during everyday challenges. “The Rebuild Jamaica initiative reflects this commitment. Every effort made by our social workers, parish managers, and government agencies is proof that we are here for you,” he stated.

He also commended the Parish Manager for St. Elizabeth, Michelle Senior, and the dedicated social workers who have been instrumental in conducting assessments, identifying beneficiaries, and delivering aid. “Social workers are at the forefront of serving our most vulnerable citizens, providing care, guidance, and hope,” he said.

The Rebuild Jamaica initiative continues to play a crucial role in post-hurricane recovery efforts, reinforcing homes and businesses to better withstand future natural disasters.