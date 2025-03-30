NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica to host 49th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in July 2025

Jamaican Kamina Johnson Smith
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
By Jovani Davis

Plans are underway for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will be hosted by Jamaica in July 2025.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, confirmed the details during a recent JIS Think Tank session, announcing that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will assume the Chairmanship of CARICOM on July 1.

Among the key issues on the agenda are trade and regional security, both of which Holness has prioritized in recent discussions. At the 48th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads in Barbados earlier this year, he presented on external trade negotiations in his capacity as chair of the Prime Ministerial Subcommittee on the issue.

“We’re doing the work between the two meetings to allow for a richer discussion,” Johnson Smith said. “Security, as you know, is one of the critical constraints on economic growth across all of the countries in the region.”

She added that Holness has been advocating for a more global approach to tackling transnational crime, emphasizing the need for stronger cooperative mechanisms and strategic coordination across borders.

- Advertisement -

The CARICOM meeting is expected to be held later than usual, as it coincides with the International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, scheduled for June 30 to July 3. The scheduling adjustment will allow regional leaders, many of whom also serve as Finance Ministers, to participate in both events.

 

More Stories

Over 1,400 killed, hundreds kidnapped in Haiti this year – UN

UN Human Rights Chief warns Haiti crisis has reached breaking point

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Haiti, describing it as...
Suriname Deports French criminals

Trinidad receives 11 nationals deported from the US

The Ministry of National Security in Trinidad has confirmed that 11 out of an expected 14 nationals deported from the United States arrived in...
Deportation force

Law-abiding green card holders don’t need to fear deportation, says Rubio

Amid growing concerns among the Jamaican diaspora in the United States about potential deportations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure...
portmore jamaica

Supreme Court lifts injunction on Portmore parish legislation

The Supreme Court has lifted the injunction that blocked the Jamaican government’s plan to make Portmore the island’s 15th parish, allowing the legislation to...
heatwaves climate crisis

WMO report highlights climate crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals the devastating impact of climate extremes on the Caribbean and Latin American region in...
Trinidad court ruling

Trinidad High Court rules police tattoo policy unconstitutional

A High Court ruling has declared the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) tattoo policy for recruits unconstitutional, awarding $300,000 in damages to Daawuud...
chet greene antigua

Antigua will maintain relationships with China, Europe, and US

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has emphasized the need for Antigua and Barbuda to maintain strong relationships with global powers such as Europe,...
China displeased with Guyana, US talks

China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

China’s government voiced strong objections Friday to the deepening relationship between the United States and Guyana, just a day after U.S. Secretary of State...
Violence haiti

Widespread blackouts deepen Haiti’s humanitarian crisis

A prolonged blackout in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis, as escalating gang violence prevents critical repairs and disrupts daily...
Guyana U.S. venezuela

US warns Venezuela against attacking Guyana, saying ‘it would not end well’

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stern warning to Venezuela, cautioning that any military action against Guyana or attacks on...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Over 1,400 killed, hundreds kidnapped in Haiti this year – UN

UN Human Rights Chief warns Haiti crisis has reached breaking point

Skip to content