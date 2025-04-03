NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica signs CARICOM agreement for enhanced regional cooperation

Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Government of Jamaica has officially signed a landmark CARICOM agreement that will allow groups of Member States to advance deeper regional cooperation and economic integration, even if others are not yet ready to participate.

On Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, signed the Protocol to Amend the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). The protocol enables at least three CARICOM nations to move ahead with joint initiatives in areas such as trade and investment, while providing a pathway for other countries to join when ready.

“The protocol will provide CARICOM with a practical tool to move forward, even when consensus is not immediate, by allowing three or more Member States to deepen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, while keeping the door open for others to join initiatives when ready. Jamaica’s signature takes the process one step further,” Johnson Smith stated.

The agreement amends the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, replacing Article 50 on Accelerated Implementation, and is expected to expedite the implementation of the CSME while safeguarding the rights of non-participating states.

Johnson Smith emphasized that Jamaica played an active role in shaping the protocol, seeing it as a mechanism to strengthen business development and regional economic ties. She also confirmed that Jamaica will not need to pass new legislation or adjust financial commitments to CARICOM for its implementation.

- Advertisement -

The protocol will take provisional effect once all CARICOM member states sign, with full ratification to follow.

 

 

More Stories

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley's Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been awarded the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation (2024) by the University of California, Berkeley, recognizing his...
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett attends OAS Congress in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is currently in Washington, DC for the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, taking...
local-government-elections jamaica

Jamaica’s next general election: What the Constitution actually says

Jamaica's Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has dismissed claims that Jamaica’s next general elections are constitutionally due by September 2025. “That...
CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary...
cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry...
Donald Trump tariff

Caribbean nations react to US reciprocal tariffs announcement

Caribbean countries are assessing the potential economic fallout from sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with some governments seeking talks with...
Trinidad Attorney General

Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during...
Confessed SSL fraudster Jean Ann Panton charged

Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May...
Donald Trump tariff

Trump slaps 10% tariff on most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on April 2, 2025, a 10% tariff on exports from most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, to the American market....
mario joseph

Renowed Haitian human rights lawyer Mario Joseph dies at 62

Mario Joseph, a prominent human rights attorney in Haiti who fought against injustice for decades, has died at the age of 62. Joseph passed away...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley's Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Skip to content