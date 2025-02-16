Jamaica moves closer to republic status with constitutional reforms

The Jamaican government is advancing efforts to transition Jamaica into a republic, with the remaining steps for the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Bill, 2024 set to be completed and approved by citizens in the 2025/26 legislative year.

Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, made the announcement on Thursday (February 13) while delivering the Throne Speech during the 2025/26 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House. Mr. Fuller, who deputized for Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, emphasized the Government’s commitment to legal and constitutional transformation, guided by a vision of self-determination and modernization.

“The reform work will continue into the next phases, with a sharp focus on Chapters III and VII of the Constitution, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, and the Judicature, respectively. The people of Jamaica will also be provided the opportunity to have their say on the matter of Jamaica’s final court,” Fuller stated.

He highlighted that the Report of the Constitutional Reform Committee and the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Bill, 2024 have already been tabled in Parliament. The bill was read for the first time and is currently under review by a Joint Select Committee comprising members of both Houses.

“This is the most advanced step taken towards achieving the national goal of replacing the Monarch as Head of State and establishing Jamaica as a republic. The stage was set with the prior enactment of the Constitution (Amendment of Section 61) Act, 2024, which modernized the Words of Enactment by replacing references to the Monarch with references to the Parliament and the people of Jamaica, where appropriate, as a critical move towards patriating our Constitution,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Fuller announced that a Referendum Bill will be tabled to outline the procedures for public participation in the constitutional reform process. Work is also progressing to amend the Law Revision Act, which will create a new framework for modifying and publishing Jamaica’s laws in a digital format.

Last year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told members of the diaspora that moving towards a republic status was a “practical and sensible approach” to constitutional reform.

“Moving to republic status, even without immediately resolving the question of the final court of appeal, is a practical and sensible approach to constitutional reform,” stated Holness.

He said that it is time for Jamaica to end its historical ties with the monarchy and to stand independently with a Jamaican Head of State who embodies the nation’s values, culture, and aspirations.