NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica’s health minister: No evidence of forced labor among Cuban medical workers

Jamaica tufton
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has dismissed concerns that Cuban medical professionals working in Jamaica are victims of forced labor, reaffirming the longstanding and beneficial partnership between the two nations.

Speaking on Nationwide at Five on Wednesday, Dr. Tufton stated that Jamaica has had no complaints from Cuban healthcare workers regarding their treatment, compensation, or working conditions.

“The arrangement is longstanding, and the recruitment process involves us helping to interview and select candidates. The expenses, accommodation, work hours, and payment for these workers are all taken care of,” he explained, adding that the relationship between the Cuban medical staff and the Jamaican government has been cordial and positive.

US policy faces Caribbean backlash

Dr. Tufton’s remarks come amid increased scrutiny from the United States, which recently expanded visa restrictions on Cuban government officials allegedly involved in the country’s labor export program.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Cuba of profiting from the forced labor of its overseas medical professionals, arguing that the programme enriches the Cuban government while depriving citizens of healthcare at home. The policy specifically targets Cuba’s well-known medical missions, which have operated in several Caribbean and Latin American countries for decades.

- Advertisement -

However, several Caribbean leaders have strongly defended Cuba’s initiative. The prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago have publicly rejected U.S. claims, while Grenada’s Foreign Minister Joseph Andall has reinforced his country’s “legal, moral, and ethical obligation” to stand by Cuba.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the most recent CARICOM leader to weigh in, has firmly denied accusations that hiring Cuban healthcare professionals constitutes human trafficking.

“I would be the first to inform the world that Cuban health professionals have been paid the same thing that we pay Bajans (Barbadians). The notion, as was peddled not just by this government in the U.S., but the previous government, that we were involved in human trafficking by engaging with the Cuban nurses was fully repudiated and rejected by us,” Mottley said.

Dr. Tufton emphasized that Jamaica adheres to international labour conventions and would investigate any allegations of misconduct if evidence emerged.

“We respect Cuban rights and are signatories to international conventions on labour. If there’s evidence that suggests a need for adjustments, we are prepared to look into it. But as far as we know, the relationship has been cordial, the benefits have been tremendous, and we have not had any complaints from the Cuban nationals working here,” he stated.

Cuba has deployed medical professionals abroad for decades, particularly to countries facing healthcare shortages. The Jamaican public health sector has long benefited from Cuban medical expertise, with doctors and nurses playing a crucial role in addressing staff shortages and improving healthcare access.

More Stories

imf

IMF highlights St. Lucia’s strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended St. Lucia’s economic recovery, citing strong growth in tourism, construction, and manufacturing. In its 2024 Article IV consultation,...
Dodridge Miller UWI

UWI to Install Dr. Dodridge Miller as seventh Chancellor in historic ceremony

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will officially install Dr. the Most Honourable Dodridge Miller as its seventh Chancellor in a grand ceremony...
Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño sworn in for second term

Amid a fractured opposition and historic voter apathy, John Briceño was sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister of Belize, vowing to...
Trinidad and Tobago Amery Browne

Trinidad government disappointed in UK visa requirement

Trinidad and Tobago Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne has expressed disappointment over the United Kingdom’s sudden decision to impose visa requirements...
Antony Anderson

Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s former police commissioner, appointed as new ambassador

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the appointment of Major General (Retired) Antony Anderson...
US Embassy in Bahamas

US Embassy in Bahamas defends Cuba visa restrictions amid PM’s rebuttal

The United States Embassy in the Bahamas has reiterated its stance on Cuba’s medical missions, emphasizing its commitment to holding accountable those involved in...
Grenada Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall (right)

Grenada signs visa waiver agreements with several African countries

Grenada has strengthened its diplomatic footprint by forging new relations with several African nations and signing visa waiver agreements as part of its broader...
portmore jamaica

St. Catherine Municipal Corporation rejects bill to make Portmore a parish

The St. Catherine Municipal Corporation has voted along party lines to reject the Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which aims to grant parish...
1Neil Rowe Barbados

Trial date set for former Barbados deputy speaker Neil Rowe in unlawful sexual intercourse case

The trial of former Barbados Deputy Speaker of Parliament Neil Rowe, who is facing an unlawful sexual intercourse charge, is set to begin on...
Barbados PM Mia Mottley

Barbados PM Mia Mottley prepared to have US visa revoked over Cuban medical missions

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has declared her unwavering support for the Cuban health brigade programme, stating she is willing to have her United...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Broward Sheriff’s Office to honor employees at Annual Awards Ceremony

Florida ethics board recommends public reprimand for Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

Skip to content