Jamaica’s health minister: No evidence of forced labor among Cuban medical workers

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has dismissed concerns that Cuban medical professionals working in Jamaica are victims of forced labor, reaffirming the longstanding and beneficial partnership between the two nations.

Speaking on Nationwide at Five on Wednesday, Dr. Tufton stated that Jamaica has had no complaints from Cuban healthcare workers regarding their treatment, compensation, or working conditions.

“The arrangement is longstanding, and the recruitment process involves us helping to interview and select candidates. The expenses, accommodation, work hours, and payment for these workers are all taken care of,” he explained, adding that the relationship between the Cuban medical staff and the Jamaican government has been cordial and positive.

US policy faces Caribbean backlash

Dr. Tufton’s remarks come amid increased scrutiny from the United States, which recently expanded visa restrictions on Cuban government officials allegedly involved in the country’s labor export program.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Cuba of profiting from the forced labor of its overseas medical professionals, arguing that the programme enriches the Cuban government while depriving citizens of healthcare at home. The policy specifically targets Cuba’s well-known medical missions, which have operated in several Caribbean and Latin American countries for decades.

However, several Caribbean leaders have strongly defended Cuba’s initiative. The prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago have publicly rejected U.S. claims, while Grenada’s Foreign Minister Joseph Andall has reinforced his country’s “legal, moral, and ethical obligation” to stand by Cuba.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the most recent CARICOM leader to weigh in, has firmly denied accusations that hiring Cuban healthcare professionals constitutes human trafficking.

“I would be the first to inform the world that Cuban health professionals have been paid the same thing that we pay Bajans (Barbadians). The notion, as was peddled not just by this government in the U.S., but the previous government, that we were involved in human trafficking by engaging with the Cuban nurses was fully repudiated and rejected by us,” Mottley said.

Dr. Tufton emphasized that Jamaica adheres to international labour conventions and would investigate any allegations of misconduct if evidence emerged.

“We respect Cuban rights and are signatories to international conventions on labour. If there’s evidence that suggests a need for adjustments, we are prepared to look into it. But as far as we know, the relationship has been cordial, the benefits have been tremendous, and we have not had any complaints from the Cuban nationals working here,” he stated.

Cuba has deployed medical professionals abroad for decades, particularly to countries facing healthcare shortages. The Jamaican public health sector has long benefited from Cuban medical expertise, with doctors and nurses playing a crucial role in addressing staff shortages and improving healthcare access.