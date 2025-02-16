Jamaica gears up for 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference

Plans are in full swing for the highly anticipated third staging of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference, set to convene thought leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders from over seven countries. The event, scheduled for February 17-19 at Princess Grand in Negril, aims to drive discussions on enhancing tourism resilience and sustainability on a global scale.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, emphasized the significance of the conference, highlighting the country’s leadership in the resilience movement.

“Jamaica is ready to welcome strong delegations from Kenya, Spain, Greece, Canada, Barbados, and the United States of America. This is a show of confidence in the destination as a thought leader in resilience and highlights the level of global collaboration to future-proof tourism,” said Bartlett.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops focused on navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in the tourism sector. Key topics include disaster recovery, climate change adaptation, and digital transformation in tourism.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), expressed excitement about this year’s event.

“We are pleased to see the growing interest and participation from countries worldwide. This conference is more than just a gathering; it is a catalyst for action and collaboration, driving resilience and sustainable growth in global tourism,” said Waller.

With participation from Kenya, Trinidad, Anguilla, the United States, Barbados, Canada, St. Kitts, Zambia, Greece, the United Kingdom, Aruba, Malta, Dominica, Guyana, and Spain, the conference seeks to foster international partnerships and knowledge exchange, paving the way for innovative solutions to modern tourism challenges.

Conference highlights:

✔ Keynote Addresses by internationally recognized tourism resilience experts

✔ Panel Discussions featuring policymakers, industry leaders, and academia

✔ Networking Opportunities to connect with global stakeholders and establish strategic partnerships

While registration is now closed, additional details about the event can be found at www.gtrcmc.org.