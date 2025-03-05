NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica concerned about US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.
Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed concern over the United States’ recent visa restriction policy targeting officials from countries that engage Cuban healthcare workers.

The Jamaican government is seeking clarification on the implications of the new policy, which was announced last week by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Jamaica has had quite a long history of participation in the Cuban medical cooperation programme, and in fact, that is replicated throughout the Caribbean, so the statement has been received with some concern,” Johnson Smith said during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The expanded U.S.-Cuba visa restriction policy, announced on February 25, targets Cuban and foreign officials involved in managing Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The policy does not apply to Cuban doctors themselves but focuses on government officials responsible for these programs. The U.S. government argues that these missions involve forced labor, where Cuban medical professionals are sent abroad under exploitative conditions while the Cuban government profits.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is of Cuban heritage, justified the expanded restrictions by stating, “The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe. To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

- Advertisement -

Johnson Smith noted that the Jamaican government has been seeking further details from the U.S. on the new policy. CARICOM has also stated that it will be seeking clarity on the matter, given the long-standing reliance of many Caribbean countries on Cuban doctors and nurses for critical healthcare support.

“The Jamaican government is also examining the operation of our system. We have over 400 participants from the Cuban medical programme at different levels—doctors, nurses, biomedical engineers, and technicians—so their presence here is of importance to our healthcare system,” she stated.

The new restrictions, implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, allow the U.S. to deny visas to current and former Cuban officials as well as foreign officials involved in the labor program. Immediate family members of these officials could also be affected.

The Minister revealed that a meeting is scheduled with CARICOM foreign affairs ministers to discuss the situation further as they await additional information from U.S. embassies across the region.

“At that time, we should be better able to navigate the potential impact and the way forward,” Johnson Smith added.

 

More Stories

Haiti guns Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic seize large arms shipment from Miami bound for Haiti

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Tuesday that they have seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from a Miami shipment intended for...
trinidad police

US citizen and three others shot during Trinidad Carnival; one dead

Carnival celebrations in St. James, Trinidad and Tobago, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when a shooting left one man dead and four others...
Grenada Emmalin Pierre

Emmalin Pierre sworn in as leader of the opposition in Grenada

Emmalin Pierre has been formally appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Grenada, succeeding Dr. Keith Mitchell. The historic appointment makes Pierre the...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda budget delayed by two months following PLP election victory

Bermuda’s annual Budget Debate, typically a significant event for political discourse and public scrutiny, has been delayed by about two months following the Progressive...
Delroy Williams

Delroy Williams recommended to succeed Mike Henry in Jamaica’s next general election

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Secretariat has recommended former Kingston mayor Delroy Williams to replace veteran politician Mike Henry as the party's standard bearer...
World Bank: Caribbean Post-Secondary Education Fails to Equip Students for Job Market

World Bank approves $192M to boost Jamaica’s economy and disaster readiness

The World Bank has approved a $192 million package to help Jamaica strengthen its economy and better prepare for natural disasters. The funding will support...
mooring regulations Bahamas

Bahamas government seeks public input on mooring regulations

In a bold move to reclaim control over the nation’s marine resources, the Bahamas government is seeking public input on sweeping reforms to its...
Guyana Advances toward Establishing Oil and Gas Data Repository

UK and France condemn Venezuelan naval incursion into Guyana’s waters

The United Kingdom and France have strongly condemned a March 1 incursion by a Venezuelan Coast Guard vessel into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)...
William O’Neill Haiti

UN Human Rights Expert William O’Neill visits Haiti amid escalating crisis

The United Nations Designated Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, William O’Neill, arrived in the country on Monday for a week-long visit amid a...
US embassy in kingston jamaica

Jamaican national dies at US Embassy in Kingston

The United States Embassy in Kingston has confirmed the sudden death of a Jamaican national who suffered a medical emergency at its office on...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
broward schools superintendent howard hepburn

Broward County School Board approves $31M in salary increases for employees

Skip to content