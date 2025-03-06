Jamaica announces members of Sexual Harassment Tribunal

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the members of the newly established Sexual Harassment Tribunal, which will oversee complaints under the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act.

The announcement was made during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday.

The tribunal will be chaired by retired Court of Appeal Judge Ferdinand Algernon Smith and will include two deputy chairs: Indera Persaud and Karen Campbell-Bascoe. The other appointed members are Khadrea Folkes, Debby-Ann Brown-Salmon, Camille Lee, Karen Thompson-Wilson, Clare Pamela Miller, Kevel A Campbell, Donald Roberts, Shaneek Rose Clacken, Junior A Latibeaudiere, Meric Dale Walker, and Rev Dr Devon Merrick Dick.

The tribunal’s primary role is to hear and determine complaints of sexual harassment and to make awards where necessary, providing a formal process for addressing grievances.

The announcement builds on the Sexual Harassment Act, which took effect on July 3, 2023. The legislation addresses concerns related to sexual harassment in workplaces, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, and even in landlord and tenant relationships.

As part of the preparations for the Act’s implementation, the government recruited four sexual harassment investigators and conducted sensitization sessions with companies across Jamaica. A helpline was also established to assist both men and women.

Minister Grange emphasized that all workplaces in Jamaica must have sexual harassment policies in place, clearly communicated to every worker, client, student, resident, ward, inmate, patient, or member, as applicable. Institutions that fail to implement these policies, including a clear process for reporting and resolving complaints, could face sanctions.

Employers and heads of institutions were reminded of their obligation to prepare and publicize policy statements on sexual harassment within 12 months of the Act’s commencement date.

The Royal Assent of the Act and the formation of the tribunal mark significant steps in strengthening protections against sexual harassment across Jamaica.