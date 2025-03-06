NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica announces members of Sexual Harassment Tribunal

Jamaican Government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover
Culture Minister Olivia Grange announced that her Ministry would fund the event.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced the members of the newly established Sexual Harassment Tribunal, which will oversee complaints under the Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act.

The announcement was made during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday.

The tribunal will be chaired by retired Court of Appeal Judge Ferdinand Algernon Smith and will include two deputy chairs: Indera Persaud and Karen Campbell-Bascoe. The other appointed members are Khadrea Folkes, Debby-Ann Brown-Salmon, Camille Lee, Karen Thompson-Wilson, Clare Pamela Miller, Kevel A Campbell, Donald Roberts, Shaneek Rose Clacken, Junior A Latibeaudiere, Meric Dale Walker, and Rev Dr Devon Merrick Dick.

The tribunal’s primary role is to hear and determine complaints of sexual harassment and to make awards where necessary, providing a formal process for addressing grievances.

The announcement builds on the Sexual Harassment Act, which took effect on July 3, 2023. The legislation addresses concerns related to sexual harassment in workplaces, schools, correctional institutions, places of safety, nursing homes, medical and psychiatric facilities, and even in landlord and tenant relationships.

- Advertisement -

As part of the preparations for the Act’s implementation, the government recruited four sexual harassment investigators and conducted sensitization sessions with companies across Jamaica. A helpline was also established to assist both men and women.

Minister Grange emphasized that all workplaces in Jamaica must have sexual harassment policies in place, clearly communicated to every worker, client, student, resident, ward, inmate, patient, or member, as applicable. Institutions that fail to implement these policies, including a clear process for reporting and resolving complaints, could face sanctions.

Employers and heads of institutions were reminded of their obligation to prepare and publicize policy statements on sexual harassment within 12 months of the Act’s commencement date.

The Royal Assent of the Act and the formation of the tribunal mark significant steps in strengthening protections against sexual harassment across Jamaica.

More Stories

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from onboard showcases to onshore experiences, providing a significant platform for Bahamian artists—including...
Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo award

Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo receives leadership award in India

Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has been honored with the Sustainable Development Leadership Award at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 in New...
Barbados India

Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Barbados has bestowed its highest national honor, the Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, on India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, signaling a move to...
Bermuda investigating possible case of measles

Measles resurgence in North America sparks concern for the Caribbean

Public health officials in the U.S. are raising alarms as measles resurges in North America, with rising cases reported in the United States, Canada,...
Jamaican BPO Sutherland

Jamaican BPO workers accused of stealing over 900 Taylor Swift tickets in cybercrime scheme

Two Jamaican employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Kingston have been arrested and charged in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime operation...
St. Vincent passes legislation allowing public servants to contest elections without fear of job loss

US sanctions on Cuban medical missions could cost lives, warns St. Vincent PM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is sounding the alarm over the potential repercussions for Caribbean healthcare if the United...
Lyden John Ramdhanny

Grenada mourns death of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny

The government of Grenada has issued a statement on the passing of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny, who died on February 18, 2025. Ramdhanny,...
Haiti guns Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic seize large arms shipment from Miami bound for Haiti

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Tuesday that they have seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from a Miami shipment intended for...
trinidad police

US citizen and three others shot during Trinidad Carnival; one dead

Carnival celebrations in St. James, Trinidad and Tobago, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when a shooting left one man dead and four others...
Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.

Jamaica concerned about US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed concern over the United States' recent visa restriction policy targeting...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Skip to content