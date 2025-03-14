NewsCaribbeanHaiti

IACHR expresses concern over worsening security crisis in Haiti

Nearly six thousand people killed Haiti in 2024
A lifeless body lies against the curb as pedestrians walk past in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 11, 2024. AP Photo:Odelyn Joseph
By Jovani Davis

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has voiced grave concerns over the escalating security crisis in Haiti, citing a surge in extreme violence that has resulted in mass casualties and displacement.

In a statement, the IACHR highlighted that armed groups continue to terrorize the population, leading to widespread devastation. The organization specifically pointed to a massacre in Kenscoff between January 27 and 30, where over 50 people were reportedly killed by members of the Viv Ansanm criminal coalition.

The commission also condemned a particularly horrific incident on February 14, where a two-month-old baby was allegedly burned alive by criminal groups in the presence of his mother. The mother succumbed to the trauma the following day.

Adding to the wave of violence, at least 20 people, including five members of the same family, were killed in a massacre in the Château Blond and Petit-Roupeau sectors on the night of February 16. Meanwhile, on February 12, an attack in Montrouis left one Haitian National Police (PNH) officer dead and four others injured. In a separate incident on February 25, two Haitian Armed Forces soldiers were killed in Delmas 30, further underscoring the vulnerability of security institutions.

“These incidents, along with previous reports from the IACHR, demonstrate the lethal capacity of criminal gangs and the state’s inability to effectively counter their activities,” the commission stated.

The unchecked violence has resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents. According to a United Nations report published in February, more than 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes in under a month.

“Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions, with relentless attacks by armed groups thriving amid institutional weakness,” the IACHR warned. The organization called on both Haitian authorities and the international community to take immediate action to safeguard the civilian population, restore the rule of law, and uphold fundamental human rights.

Reaffirming its commitment to monitoring the situation, the IACHR pledged to deploy all available mechanisms to support efforts aimed at restoring security and human rights protections in Haiti.

 

More Stories

Owen James

Jamaican media mourns the passing of veteran journalist Owen James

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Owen James, hailing him as a trailblazer in...
Turks and Caicos

US warns Americans not to travel with firearms or ammo to Turks and Caicos

The U.S. Department of State has issued a forceful warning to American travelers, urging them to leave all firearms and ammunition at home when...
Barbados to host 69th CARPHA

Barbados to host 69th CARPHA Health Research Conference focused on mental health

Barbados will host the 69th Annual Health Research Conference of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) from May 7 to 9, with a...
Stuart Young

Stuart Young to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17

Energy Minister Stuart Young is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17, following Dr. Keith Rowley’s...
Issa Trust Foundation

Issa Trust Foundation expands neonatal training in Jamaica

From February 28 to March 14, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation spearheaded a critical initiative to enhance neonatal care in Jamaica by providing specialized...
eGov Technology Showcase

Jamaica advances digital transformation at eGov Technology Showcase

The future of Jamaica’s digital transformation took center stage at yesterday’s eGov Jamaica Limited GOJ Digital Government Technology Showcase at the Jamaica Pegasus. The event,...
Jamaica tufton

Jamaica’s health minister: No evidence of forced labor among Cuban medical workers

Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has dismissed concerns that Cuban medical professionals working in Jamaica are victims of forced labor, reaffirming...
imf

IMF highlights St. Lucia’s strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended St. Lucia’s economic recovery, citing strong growth in tourism, construction, and manufacturing. In its 2024 Article IV consultation,...
Dodridge Miller UWI

UWI to Install Dr. Dodridge Miller as seventh Chancellor in historic ceremony

The University of the West Indies (UWI) will officially install Dr. the Most Honourable Dodridge Miller as its seventh Chancellor in a grand ceremony...
Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño sworn in for second term

Amid a fractured opposition and historic voter apathy, John Briceño was sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister of Belize, vowing to...

Miami-Dade Schools Police officer yessenia-sanchez

Former Miami-Dade Schools police officer jailed for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

