IACHR expresses concern over worsening security crisis in Haiti

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has voiced grave concerns over the escalating security crisis in Haiti, citing a surge in extreme violence that has resulted in mass casualties and displacement.

In a statement, the IACHR highlighted that armed groups continue to terrorize the population, leading to widespread devastation. The organization specifically pointed to a massacre in Kenscoff between January 27 and 30, where over 50 people were reportedly killed by members of the Viv Ansanm criminal coalition.

The commission also condemned a particularly horrific incident on February 14, where a two-month-old baby was allegedly burned alive by criminal groups in the presence of his mother. The mother succumbed to the trauma the following day.

Adding to the wave of violence, at least 20 people, including five members of the same family, were killed in a massacre in the Château Blond and Petit-Roupeau sectors on the night of February 16. Meanwhile, on February 12, an attack in Montrouis left one Haitian National Police (PNH) officer dead and four others injured. In a separate incident on February 25, two Haitian Armed Forces soldiers were killed in Delmas 30, further underscoring the vulnerability of security institutions.

“These incidents, along with previous reports from the IACHR, demonstrate the lethal capacity of criminal gangs and the state’s inability to effectively counter their activities,” the commission stated.

The unchecked violence has resulted in the displacement of thousands of residents. According to a United Nations report published in February, more than 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes in under a month.

“Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions, with relentless attacks by armed groups thriving amid institutional weakness,” the IACHR warned. The organization called on both Haitian authorities and the international community to take immediate action to safeguard the civilian population, restore the rule of law, and uphold fundamental human rights.

Reaffirming its commitment to monitoring the situation, the IACHR pledged to deploy all available mechanisms to support efforts aimed at restoring security and human rights protections in Haiti.