Haiti sends soldiers to Martinique for specialized military training

The Haiti Ministry of Defense has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH) by providing essential training and resources to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity. This follows the deployment of a contingent of 25 Haitian soldiers to Martinique last weekend for specialized military training.

The soldiers will undergo a two-week program within the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment (RIM) of the French Armed Forces, as part of ongoing defense cooperation between Haiti and France. This marks the second cohort of Haitian troops to receive training in the French overseas territory, following an initial batch in November 2014.

“These strategic partnerships demonstrate valuable international solidarity for the rise of the Haitian armed forces,” said Minister of Defense Jean-Michel Moïse. He expressed gratitude to France and its ambassador to Haiti, Antoine Michon, for their support in rebuilding the FADH, which was reinstated in 2017 after being disbanded in 1995.

Moïse highlighted that Haiti is also deepening military ties with other nations to enhance the operational readiness of its forces.

“Mexico provides decisive support by training military personnel with exemplary commitment, and we express our deep gratitude to them,” he said. “Argentina is also actively participating in this effort by sharing their military expertise with our soldiers.”

Additionally, Haiti has recently finalized a major cooperation agreement with Colombia aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities. Meanwhile, the United States is closely monitoring Haiti’s security situation and has pledged continued support to the country’s stabilization efforts.

Security challenges and the role of the military

The renewed emphasis on military training comes at a critical time for Haiti, as the country grapples with escalating gang violence and political instability. While the FADH primarily serves in border protection, disaster response, and national security efforts, its role has expanded in recent years due to the deteriorating security environment.

Haiti’s government has also sought international assistance in addressing its security crisis. In October 2023, the United Nations approved a Kenya-led multinational security force to help stabilize the country, though its deployment has faced delays. The continued training of the Haiti soldiers abroad reflects a broader strategy to strengthen national security forces as the country works toward long-term stability.

With additional training partnerships and international cooperation agreements in place, Haitian officials hope to develop a more capable and self-sufficient military force to address the country’s pressing security concerns.