NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti sends soldiers to Martinique for specialized military training

Haiti sends soldiers
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Haiti Ministry of Defense has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH) by providing essential training and resources to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity. This follows the deployment of a contingent of 25 Haitian soldiers to Martinique last weekend for specialized military training.

The soldiers will undergo a two-week program within the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment (RIM) of the French Armed Forces, as part of ongoing defense cooperation between Haiti and France. This marks the second cohort of Haitian troops to receive training in the French overseas territory, following an initial batch in November 2014.

“These strategic partnerships demonstrate valuable international solidarity for the rise of the Haitian armed forces,” said Minister of Defense Jean-Michel Moïse. He expressed gratitude to France and its ambassador to Haiti, Antoine Michon, for their support in rebuilding the FADH, which was reinstated in 2017 after being disbanded in 1995.

Moïse highlighted that Haiti is also deepening military ties with other nations to enhance the operational readiness of its forces.

“Mexico provides decisive support by training military personnel with exemplary commitment, and we express our deep gratitude to them,” he said. “Argentina is also actively participating in this effort by sharing their military expertise with our soldiers.”

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Haiti has recently finalized a major cooperation agreement with Colombia aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities. Meanwhile, the United States is closely monitoring Haiti’s security situation and has pledged continued support to the country’s stabilization efforts.

Security challenges and the role of the military

The renewed emphasis on military training comes at a critical time for Haiti, as the country grapples with escalating gang violence and political instability. While the FADH primarily serves in border protection, disaster response, and national security efforts, its role has expanded in recent years due to the deteriorating security environment.

Haiti’s government has also sought international assistance in addressing its security crisis. In October 2023, the United Nations approved a Kenya-led multinational security force to help stabilize the country, though its deployment has faced delays. The continued training of the Haiti soldiers abroad reflects a broader strategy to strengthen national security forces as the country works toward long-term stability.

With additional training partnerships and international cooperation agreements in place, Haitian officials hope to develop a more capable and self-sufficient military force to address the country’s pressing security concerns.

More Stories

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his...
Sandals Resorts in Antigua Agrees to Allow Employees to Keep Tips

Sandals Resorts in Antigua agrees to allow employees to keep tips

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that Sandals Resorts will now allow its employees to keep the tips they earn, following...
Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A High Court judge has ordered the Trinidad and Tobago government to pay TT$70,000 in compensation to North American...
Anguillans Head to the Polls to Elect a New Government

Anguillans head to the polls to elect a new government

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, (CMC) — Anguillans are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, February 25, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, February...
Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

‘Slickianna’ murder accused Rushawn Patterson shot by police in confrontation

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of murdering social media influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend in 2022, was shot by police during an alleged confrontation in...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

Freedom of movement for CARICOM nationals to begin June 1

Prime Minister of Barbados and chairman of CARICOM, Mia Amor Mottley, has announced that the regional body is on the brink of finalizing arrangements...
PNP's Peter Phillips and Valerie Neita-Robertson

PNP pays tribute to ‘fearless’ attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson

Jamaica's Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has hailed Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC, as a "fearless advocate" and a dedicated champion of justice following her passing...
Bahamas Gov’t evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

Bahamas gov’t to evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

The Bahamian government has released the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster landing, outlining strategies for minimizing environmental impacts during...
Sandals to create 3 500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are...
ExxonMobil’s Tax Practices in Guyana Under Scrutiny Amid Financial Disparities

ExxonMobil’s tax practices in Guyana under scrutiny amid financial disparities

ExxonMobil Limited Guyana (EMGL), the operator of the Stabroek Block, has come under increasing scrutiny for its tax practices, with concerns raised over the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content