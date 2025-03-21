NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti reports new cholera cases nearly 15 years after deadly outbreak

Haiti Cholera
UN Photo/Logan Abassi The Chief of the United Nations Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) Sandra Honore attended the inauguration of a water capture and distribution project in the town of Merger, an hour outside of Port au Prince, Haiti. Funded by MINUSTAH through the Quick Impact Projects.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Nearly 15 years after a devastating cholera outbreak infected over 820,000 people and claimed 10,000 lives, Haiti is once again grappling with new cases of the waterborne disease.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed concern over the resurgence, citing an increasing number of suspected cases being reported daily. Since the beginning of the year, over 900 suspected cases and four confirmed cases have been recorded nationwide, according to Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In Cité Soleil, a densely populated and impoverished commune in Port-au-Prince, more than 100 suspected cases have been reported in the past three weeks. Haq warned that worsening security conditions in the area are obstructing surveillance teams and response efforts, raising fears of undetected community transmission.

The Haitian government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is actively responding to the outbreak by supplying medicines and medical equipment, as well as establishing rehydration and chlorination points to curb the spread.

However, OCHA has highlighted a significant shortfall in funding for humanitarian aid. “Years of underfunding mean millions of Haitians are lacking essential support,” Haq said. Funding for water, sanitation, and hygiene services is particularly inadequate, with only US$3.6 million received out of the US$87 million required.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the crisis, less than 30 per cent of Haiti’s health facilities with inpatient services are fully operational, with just over 40 per cent functioning in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, further complicating response efforts.

Haiti’s latest cholera resurgence follows an initial reappearance in October 2022 after more than three years without reported cases. On October 2, 2022, two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 were documented in the greater Port-au-Prince area.

Health experts emphasize that combating cholera requires a comprehensive approach, including disease surveillance, effective case management, improved access to clean water and sanitation, targeted oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaigns, and robust community engagement.

Haiti’s 2010 cholera outbreak remains one of the most severe in modern history, with widespread devastation that underscored the critical need for sustained public health interventions.

 

More Stories

Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica says Cuban medical missions not an example of trafficking

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has reaffirmed that Jamaica’s Cuban medical missions is “not an example of trafficking,” responding to newly expanded...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean next week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Caribbean next week for high-level discussions with regional leaders, focusing on security, economic development,...
portmore jamaica

Supreme Court blocks Portmore parish law amid constitutional dispute

The Jamaican Supreme Court has granted an injunction blocking the controversial Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act 2025, which sought to establish Portmore as Jamaica’s...

Prime Minister Holness unveils big housing reforms: Bigger NHT loans, lower deposits, and more

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his 2025/2026 Budget Presentation, outlined significant adjustments to the National Housing Trust (NHT) aimed at increasing affordability and...
Sandals Barbados lays off hundreds of workers

Sandals Resorts exploring billion-dollar sale, Wall Street Journal reports

Sandals Resorts International is reportedly exploring a sale of the company, with potential valuations between $6 billion and $7 billion, according to the Wall...
Kamla Persad-Bissessar Trinidad opposition

Trinidad opposition leader calls for foreign observers in general election

Trinidad and Tobago Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has formally requested that Prime Minister Stuart Young invite independent foreign observers to monitor the country’s...
Guyana new passports

Guyana defends ‘One Guyana’ slogan on new passports

The Guyana government has staunchly defended its decision to include the slogan “One Guyana” on the country’s newly launched 10-year passports, dismissing claims that...
Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector

Dominica passes electoral reform bills amid protest and police crackdown

The Dominica Parliament on Wednesday approved a set of electoral reform bills, even as police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse opposition supporters...
Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada officials willing to surrender US visas in support of Cuban medical missions

Grenada's Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall has declared that he and other members of the Grenadian government are prepared to give up their U.S. visas...
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte Jamaica republic

Jamaica’s transition to a Republic more than 50% complete

Jamaica’s move to become a Republic has passed the halfway mark, but the Referendum needed to finalize the transition will not coincide with the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica says Cuban medical missions not an example of trafficking

Skip to content