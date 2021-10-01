Guyana To Receive 100,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine from COVAX

Guyana’s Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has disclosed that an additional 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected next Monday, as the country continues its fight against the deadly COVID-19.

“It’s the first time that we’ll be receiving Pfizer vaccine from COVAX,” he said during Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

Guyana had previously received doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization.

On Wednesday, Guyana recorded its highest vaccination rate in a given day. Dr. Anthony said 9,946 persons took either the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of that number 1, 029 were adults and 530 children, who took their first dose. In terms of second dose, 6, 655 persons were adults and 1, 732 children.

The Health Minister commended the vaccination staff for a job well done, as well as the public for being patient and maintaining order at the vaccination sites.

“I want to again commend the staff for being out there and working hard yesterday and I want to commend the public because although people had to wait, they did so in an orderly way and that facilitated everybody getting their vaccine,” he said.

A total of 358,237 people, or 69.8 percent of the country’s adult population, have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 192,672 people or 37.6 percent have taken both doses and are considered fully immunized.

Meanwhile, 24,194 children, or 33.2 percent of the population of children, received the Pfizer vaccine.

