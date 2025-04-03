Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been awarded the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation (2024) by the University of California, Berkeley, recognizing his visionary leadership in environmental sustainability, inclusive economic growth, and technological innovation.

Dr. Ali received the prestigious honor on Thursday at the NASA Ames Research Centre, where the Berkeley Innovation Forum 2025 took place. The university commended his strategic use of technology and innovative business models to expand Guyana’s markets, highlighting that his policies were carefully researched and documented.

President Ali’s leadership has transcended borders, particularly in environmental conservation and economic inclusivity. Under his guidance, Guyana has pioneered market mechanisms for carbon trading and is moving closer to establishing an International Centre for Biodiversity in collaboration with Yale University, Harvard, and Oxford. His commitment to creating a stable marketplace for carbon credits has positioned Guyana as a global leader in sustainability.

Domestically, his government has enhanced household disposable incomes, helping citizens navigate the global cost-of-living crisis. His administration has also championed inclusive growth, introducing targeted support initiatives for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, small business owners, dialysis patients, and Indigenous communities.

On the regional stage, President Ali has played a pivotal role in CARICOM and CELAC, particularly as Chairman of CARICOM, where he has led efforts to address the crisis in Haiti through Haitian-led solutions and regional cooperation.

- Advertisement -

President Ali’s vision for Silica City has been praised as a groundbreaking approach to urban development, setting a new standard for open innovation in emerging communities worldwide.

He now joins a distinguished list of past Global Leadership Award recipients, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, business mogul Warren Buffett, and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Notable past recipients of the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation:

1967 – Galo Plaza, President of Ecuador & United Nations diplomat

1970 – Sun Fo, 2nd Premier of the Republic of China

1973 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President of Pakistan

2007 – Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

2014 – Janet Yellen, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair

2016 – Barack Obama, President of the United States

2020 – Michael Dell, Chairman & CEO of Dell Technologies

2022 – Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

2023 – Dr. Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, Taiwan

This latest honor adds to President Ali’s growing global recognition. He has previously been commended for his visionary leadership in environmental stewardship, food security, and inclusive economic growth.