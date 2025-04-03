NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley’s Global Leadership Award

Guyana President Irfaan Ali receives UC Berkeley's Global Leadership Award
President Dr Irfaan Ali received the award in California (Photo: April 3, 2025)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Guyana President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been awarded the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation (2024) by the University of California, Berkeley, recognizing his visionary leadership in environmental sustainability, inclusive economic growth, and technological innovation.

Dr. Ali received the prestigious honor on Thursday at the NASA Ames Research Centre, where the Berkeley Innovation Forum 2025 took place. The university commended his strategic use of technology and innovative business models to expand Guyana’s markets, highlighting that his policies were carefully researched and documented.

President Ali’s leadership has transcended borders, particularly in environmental conservation and economic inclusivity. Under his guidance, Guyana has pioneered market mechanisms for carbon trading and is moving closer to establishing an International Centre for Biodiversity in collaboration with Yale University, Harvard, and Oxford. His commitment to creating a stable marketplace for carbon credits has positioned Guyana as a global leader in sustainability.

Domestically, his government has enhanced household disposable incomes, helping citizens navigate the global cost-of-living crisis. His administration has also championed inclusive growth, introducing targeted support initiatives for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, small business owners, dialysis patients, and Indigenous communities.

On the regional stage, President Ali has played a pivotal role in CARICOM and CELAC, particularly as Chairman of CARICOM, where he has led efforts to address the crisis in Haiti through Haitian-led solutions and regional cooperation.

- Advertisement -

President Ali’s vision for Silica City has been praised as a groundbreaking approach to urban development, setting a new standard for open innovation in emerging communities worldwide.

He now joins a distinguished list of past Global Leadership Award recipients, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, business mogul Warren Buffett, and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Notable past recipients of the Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation:

  • 1967 – Galo Plaza, President of Ecuador & United Nations diplomat

  • 1970 – Sun Fo, 2nd Premier of the Republic of China

  • 1973 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President of Pakistan

  • 2007 – Warren Buffett, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

  • 2014 – Janet Yellen, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair

  • 2016 – Barack Obama, President of the United States

  • 2020 – Michael Dell, Chairman & CEO of Dell Technologies

  • 2022 – Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

  • 2023 – Dr. Mark Liu, Chairman of TSMC, Taiwan

This latest honor adds to President Ali’s growing global recognition. He has previously been commended for his visionary leadership in environmental stewardship, food security, and inclusive economic growth.

More Stories

Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago

Scores of Grenadians affected by suspected Ponzi scheme

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Grenada has confirmed that it is actively investigating a suspected Ponzi scheme that has resulted in significant financial...
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica signs CARICOM agreement for enhanced regional cooperation

The Government of Jamaica has officially signed a landmark CARICOM agreement that will allow groups of Member States to advance deeper regional cooperation and...
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett attends OAS Congress in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is currently in Washington, DC for the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, taking...
local-government-elections jamaica

Jamaica’s next general election: What the Constitution actually says

Jamaica's Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has dismissed claims that Jamaica’s next general elections are constitutionally due by September 2025. “That...
CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas

CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary...
cannabis

Dominica launches National Cannabis Advisory Committee

The Government of Dominica has officially launched the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, marking a significant step towards establishing a sustainable and well-regulated cannabis industry...
Donald Trump tariff

Caribbean nations react to US reciprocal tariffs announcement

Caribbean countries are assessing the potential economic fallout from sweeping new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, with some governments seeking talks with...
Trinidad Attorney General

Trinidad attorney general seeks $4M in defamation case against opposition leader

Trinidad and Tobago's Attorney General Camille Robinson-Regis has formally requested $4 million in compensation from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for defamatory statements made during...
Confessed SSL fraudster Jean Ann Panton charged

Jean Ann Panton to stand trial in SSL fraud case May 2026

Jean Ann Panton, the lone accused in the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), is set to stand trial on May...
Donald Trump tariff

Trump slaps 10% tariff on most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on April 2, 2025, a 10% tariff on exports from most Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, to the American market....

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago

Scores of Grenadians affected by suspected Ponzi scheme

Skip to content