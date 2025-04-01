NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana’s opposition leader open to stepping aside for consensus election candidate

Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a major political development, Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana’s opposition Alliance for Change (AFC), has announced his willingness to withdraw from the 2025 presidential race in favor of a unified opposition candidate.

His announcement comes as coalition talks with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) heat up ahead of the March 31 deadline to form an electoral alliance against the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

“I’m personally prepared to step aside from the presidential candidacy in favor of a third-party candidate who can unite the opposition for the good of the country,” Hughes stated on Friday during a protest calling for greater transparency in governance. He later reinforced this position on social media, declaring, “Guyana is the important factor, and I don’t hold any particular request that I should hold any particular role. The important thing is that this country has to be rescued from the PPP.”

Hughes’ unexpected flexibility comes amid growing public dissatisfaction with both the government and opposition leadership. A recent Village Voice News poll found that 62% of respondents believe Guyana needs new leadership, while President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo continue to suffer low trust ratings of 29% and 25%, respectively.

The opposition, however, faces its own leadership crisis. The same poll revealed widespread rejection of PNCR leader Aubrey Norton, with 69% of respondents opposing his continued role in the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition. Only 31% expressed support for Norton’s leadership moving forward, highlighting potential obstacles to a unified opposition front.

Initially, Hughes and Norton were both firm in their presidential ambitions, but as negotiations continue, alternative consensus candidates have emerged. Among them are former Finance Minister Winston Jordan, Dr. Terrence Campbell, Dr. Anand Goolsarran, and several current and former MPs, including Amanza Walton-Desir, Roysdale Forde, Mervyn Williams, and former Vice President Carl Greenidge. Dr. Campbell, a key figure in the Natural Resource Fund Committee, has echoed Hughes’ stance, stating he would be willing to serve if called upon, emphasizing that unseating the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) should be the opposition’s top priority.

Despite Hughes’ openness to compromise, sources indicate that Norton remains adamant about leading the opposition’s ticket. According to reports, Norton has warned that PNCR will contest the elections independently if he is not the coalition’s presidential candidate. While some sources suggest Norton might step aside if both parties agree on Greenidge as a compromise candidate, Greenidge himself has reportedly shown little interest in running.

With the coalition deadline fast approaching and public frustration mounting, the opposition faces a crucial test: whether it can overcome internal divisions and present a unified front against the PPP in the 2025 elections.

