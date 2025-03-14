Guyana in diplomatic talks with US over Cuban medical missions sanctions

The Government of Guyana is engaged in diplomatic discussions with the United States to address concerns over the expansion of US restrictions on Cuba’s medical cooperation programme.

Speaking at a press conference at the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) headquarters in Georgetown on Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to resolving the issue through diplomatic dialogue rather than public disputes. He emphasized that the government remains dedicated to maintaining strong relations with the United States while ensuring the continued participation of Cuban doctors in Guyana’s healthcare system.

“We don’t do diplomacy in the public, and I believe we have a strong engagement with the Trump Administration and with the State Department that would allow this matter to be resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. So that is how we’ll approach it,” Jagdeo stated.

Many Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries, including Guyana, rely on Cuban doctors and nurses to support their healthcare systems. Some regional leaders have taken a more direct stance against the expansion of US visa restrictions targeting Cuban medical workers.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been particularly vocal, declaring her willingness to risk her US visa over the issue. On Thursday, she called on Caricom countries to defend the Cuban health brigade program, noting that the brigade provided invaluable support to the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago have also voiced their support for Cuba’s medical cooperation.

Jagdeo reiterated Guyana’s position, stating that the government is committed to continued diplomatic engagement with the United States while ensuring that Cuban health professionals can continue their essential work in Guyana.

“I can assure you that there is a regional as well as national engagement with the US State Department on these matters. We want to have Cuban professionals work in our health system; they have been an invaluable support to our health system. But we also want to ensure that they have free choice. This is something that we are working with the US Government on, and it’s not just a national issue, but a regional issue,” he said.

The restrictions were recently announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claims that Cuba profits from a “forced labour” programme, particularly involving doctors and other health workers. In response, Vice President Jagdeo has confirmed that Guyana and other Caricom nations plan to engage with the US administration on a range of pressing regional concerns, with a strong focus on the impact of US sanctions on nations collaborating with Cuba’s medical brigades.

Jagdeo stressed that the government’s priority remains economic and social stability, as well as ensuring adequate healthcare access for the Guyanese people.