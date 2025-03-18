NewsCaribbeanGuyana

Guyana aims to become regional pharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing hub

Guyana to begin Construction on seven new hospitals
Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony
By Joanne Clark

The future of Guyana’s healthcare system is taking shape with ambitious plans to build six new hospitals, modernize outdated regulations, and establish the country as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, unveiled these transformative initiatives at the Cardiology and Endocrinology CE Symposium 2025, where leading Canadian and Guyanese medical experts gathered to discuss breakthroughs in cardiology, endocrinology, and genetic research.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Anthony emphasized the government’s commitment to revolutionizing the health sector, citing key partnerships, legislative reforms, and cutting-edge medical advancements as pillars of this effort.

Dr. Anthony announced that the government is modernizing the Food and Drug Department regulations, which have remained unchanged since 1974. The reforms aim to strengthen the regulatory framework for medicines, medical devices, and vaccines, creating a more investment-friendly environment for pharmaceutical companies.

“We are laying the foundation for companies to establish their manufacturing base in Guyana. This is the next wave of development for our health sector,” Dr. Anthony stated.

- Advertisement -

Guyana has also signed an agreement with the European Union (EU) to support the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, modeled after Rwanda’s post-COVID-19 pharmaceutical sector expansion.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, the government is advancing specialized healthcare services. Dr. Anthony revealed that six new hospitals are set to be commissioned this year, alongside the construction of a state-of-the-art oncology centre and a stroke rehabilitation facility. These projects aim to decentralize healthcare, making quality medical care more accessible across the country.

These initiatives align with President Irfaan Ali’s previously announced plan to construct and operationalize 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals by 2028. During the groundbreaking ceremony for the West Demerara Hospital, President Ali revealed that six of these hospitals—located in Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath, and No. 75—are set to open in 2025. These facilities will offer 24-hour emergency services, round-the-clock laboratory operations, and advanced imaging services such as ultrasound, digital X-ray, and CT scans.

The announcements also underscore Guyana’s ongoing efforts to modernize its healthcare infrastructure and position itself as a regional leader in medical innovation.

More Stories

Yashika Graham )

Jamaican Poet Yashika Graham shortlisted for 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry

Acclaimed Jamaican poet Yashika Graham has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry with her debut...
Antigua Barbuda aerial

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy surpasses pre-pandemic levels, driven by tourism

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy continues its post-pandemic rebound, with real output surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Growth was estimated at 4.3%, fueled by a strong...
Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has once again suspended operations at its Turgeau Emergency Centre in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following an alarming escalation of...
Grenada’s Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell says he will not be seeking re-election

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell collapses during political meeting

Former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a political meeting...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

Local World Bank employees in Jamaica now exempt from income tax

In a move that reinforces Jamaica’s relationship with the World Bank, the Senate passed legislation on March 14 exempting locally recruited World Bank employees...
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has unveiled his Cabinet, introducing several new appointments while retaining many key ministers. The official announcement...
Bahamas Health Minister

Bahamas Health Minister defends Cuban health workers amid US criticism

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville has defended the presence of Cuban health workers in The Bahamas, emphasizing their crucial role in the country’s optometry...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Dr. Keith Rowley calls for Trinidad to leave Privy Council in final address as PM

Former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley used his final address in office to make a passionate case for Trinidad and Tobago’s exit from the...
Stuart Young

Stuart Young sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 8th Prime Minister

In a historic ceremony at the President's House this morning, Stuart Young was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,...
Horace Chang Jamaica

Jamaica on track for historic low murder rate, says Minister Chang

Jamaica could be on track to record fewer than 1,000 murders in a single year for the first time in recent history, as the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Skip to content