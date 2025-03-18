Guyana aims to become regional pharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing hub

The future of Guyana’s healthcare system is taking shape with ambitious plans to build six new hospitals, modernize outdated regulations, and establish the country as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, unveiled these transformative initiatives at the Cardiology and Endocrinology CE Symposium 2025, where leading Canadian and Guyanese medical experts gathered to discuss breakthroughs in cardiology, endocrinology, and genetic research.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Anthony emphasized the government’s commitment to revolutionizing the health sector, citing key partnerships, legislative reforms, and cutting-edge medical advancements as pillars of this effort.

Dr. Anthony announced that the government is modernizing the Food and Drug Department regulations, which have remained unchanged since 1974. The reforms aim to strengthen the regulatory framework for medicines, medical devices, and vaccines, creating a more investment-friendly environment for pharmaceutical companies.

“We are laying the foundation for companies to establish their manufacturing base in Guyana. This is the next wave of development for our health sector,” Dr. Anthony stated.

Guyana has also signed an agreement with the European Union (EU) to support the establishment of a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, modeled after Rwanda’s post-COVID-19 pharmaceutical sector expansion.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, the government is advancing specialized healthcare services. Dr. Anthony revealed that six new hospitals are set to be commissioned this year, alongside the construction of a state-of-the-art oncology centre and a stroke rehabilitation facility. These projects aim to decentralize healthcare, making quality medical care more accessible across the country.

These initiatives align with President Irfaan Ali’s previously announced plan to construct and operationalize 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals by 2028. During the groundbreaking ceremony for the West Demerara Hospital, President Ali revealed that six of these hospitals—located in Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath, and No. 75—are set to open in 2025. These facilities will offer 24-hour emergency services, round-the-clock laboratory operations, and advanced imaging services such as ultrasound, digital X-ray, and CT scans.

The announcements also underscore Guyana’s ongoing efforts to modernize its healthcare infrastructure and position itself as a regional leader in medical innovation.