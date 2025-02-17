Guyana to build 12 hospitals by 2028, says President Ali

Guyana President Irfaan Ali has announced that by 2028, the government will have constructed and operationalized 12 state-of-the-art regional hospitals, significantly improving healthcare services across multiple regions.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the West Demerara Hospital, President Ali stated that six of these hospitals will be commissioned in the second and third quarters of 2025. These include the Lima, De Kinderen, Enmore, Diamond, Bath, and No. 75 regional hospitals, which will serve residents in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, and Six.

Each of these facilities will offer 24-hour accident and emergency services, round-the-clock laboratory operations, and advanced imaging services such as ultrasound, digital X-ray, and CT scans. Additionally, they will feature operating theatres and other critical healthcare infrastructure, reducing the need for long-distance travel to access quality medical care.

The government has also scheduled the completion of the New Amsterdam Hospital and the Paediatric and Maternal Hospital (PMH) by 2026. The PMH, located at Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, is set to become the first of its kind in the Caribbean, focusing on specialized care for mothers and children.

Further investments will enhance healthcare access in hinterland communities, with the Moruca, Kato, and Lethem Regional Hospitals expected to become operational by 2027. Additionally, a modern hospital is planned for Kamarang in Region Seven.

Construction has also begun on the West Demerara Hospital in Region Three, slated for completion by 2028. The facility will be the second hospital built in the region to support its expanding economy and growing population.

Beyond hospital construction, the government is advancing specialized healthcare initiatives, including a new stroke rehabilitation center and an oncology center. Both projects are scheduled to begin later this year and are expected to be operational by 2027.

Highlighting advancements in telemedicine, President Ali noted that Guyana currently has 84 telemedicine sites, with plans for rapid expansion. He also underscored the nation’s investment in healthcare professionals, with over 3,707 young trainees already certified in the last three years and another 3,500 currently undergoing training.

These developments mark a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility and quality for Guyanese citizens, reinforcing the government’s commitment to modernizing the nation’s medical infrastructure.