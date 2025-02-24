Grenada opens Climate-Smart Fisher Facility to support coastal resilience

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), in collaboration with the government of Grenada and international partners, officially opened the island’s first Climate-Smart Fisher Facility in Soubise, St. Andrew, on Saturday, February 22.

The facility is designed to enhance the resilience of the local fishing community while integrating sustainable infrastructure to combat climate change.

The dedication ceremony, themed “A Celebration of Community and Climate Action,” featured remarks from Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy Kerryne James, and representatives from key stakeholders, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The new facility incorporates renewable energy solutions, such as solar panels, to lower operational costs and reduce carbon emissions. It also includes a rainwater harvesting system to ensure a steady water supply, particularly during droughts. Additionally, natural rock sea walls and native coastal vegetation have been incorporated to help stabilize the shoreline, absorb wave energy, and mitigate coastal erosion.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the facility is set to improve the livelihoods of local fishers by providing secure storage for fishing gear, better access to the sea, and a green space for community gatherings. A planned second phase of development will include the construction of a jetty to improve access to the facility, particularly during periods of heavy sargassum seaweed influx.

- Advertisement -

“For over 15 years, our work in Grenada has focused on understanding how conservation and restoration can reduce climate vulnerability,” said Rob Brumbaugh, TNC Caribbean Executive Director. “This facility is more than just infrastructure—it represents the power of community-led conservation and a holistic approach to resilience.”

Minister Kerryne James emphasized the significance of the project, stating, “Through the strategic integration of renewable energy, habitat restoration, and community engagement, the Fisher Facility epitomizes our holistic approach to climate resilience, fostering not just adaptation but genuine transformation in our socio-ecological landscape.”

The Soubise Fisher Facility was developed under TNC’s Resilient Islands by Design Initiative in partnership with the International Climate Initiative (IKI), The Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMU), IFRC, and the Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS).

The project serves as a model for using nature-based solutions to protect coastal communities while strengthening local economies, highlighting the intersection of conservation, economic development, and climate resilience in the Caribbean.