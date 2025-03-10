Fritz Alphonse Jean sworn in as President of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council

Fritz Alphonse Jean, representing the Montana Accord, was officially sworn in as president of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) on Friday, succeeding Leslie Voltaire of the Fanmi Lavalas political party. Voltaire’s five-month tenure was marked by escalating security challenges that significantly hampered his administration’s efforts.

The handover ceremony took place at Villa d’Accueil in Musseau, Port-au-Prince, attended by members of the diplomatic corps and government officials. Jean’s appointment follows his nomination by the Montana Group, a coalition of civic, religious, and political organizations formed in response to the political vacuum created by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The Montana Accord, proposed in August 2021, advocates for a provisional government to replace interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry and oversee elections.

In his farewell speech, Voltaire defended his leadership, highlighting the deployment of the Haitian Armed Forces (FAD’H) in Vertières and increased police presence, bolstered by reinforcements from the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS). However, he acknowledged the worsening security situation, with armed gangs expanding control over key areas in the West and Artibonite departments.

“Over the past five months, police numbers have increased and military reinforcements are on the way,” Voltaire stated. “Yet, armed gangs expanded their control… We are not satisfied. There is still much to be done to ensure security and protect lives and property.”

Jean, assuming leadership in the midst of a severe security and economic crisis, pledged a more assertive approach to restoring order. “Our country is at war today,” he declared in his inaugural speech. “We need a war-adjusted budget to mobilize resources and restore security.”

- Advertisement -

His proposed security measures include recruiting 3,000 additional police and military personnel, enhancing aerial and maritime surveillance to secure borders, and activating the National Intelligence Agency to improve coordination among security forces.

In addition to tackling security challenges, Jean emphasized a crackdown on corruption, promising to strengthen oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) and the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Litigation (CSCCA). He also announced plans to establish a public hotline for reporting abuses within government agencies, including Immigration, Customs, and the General Tax Directorate (DGI).

“Corruption is fueling this crisis. Strengthening our institutions is essential for national stability,” Jean stated.

Despite the immediate challenges, Jean reaffirmed that the CPT’s primary goal remains holding national elections as scheduled on February 7, 2026. Jean is set to lead until August 7, 2025, when he will hand over power to Laurent Saint-Cyr, who will oversee the electoral process. These alternating appointments were agreed upon by CPT members last year.

Fritz Alphonse Jean’s leadership marks the third presidency of the CPT in less than a year, underscoring the urgency and volatility of Haiti’s current political landscape.