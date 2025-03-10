NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Fritz Alphonse Jean sworn in as President of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council

Fritz Alphonse Jean Haiti
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Fritz Alphonse Jean, representing the Montana Accord, was officially sworn in as president of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) on Friday, succeeding Leslie Voltaire of the Fanmi Lavalas political party. Voltaire’s five-month tenure was marked by escalating security challenges that significantly hampered his administration’s efforts.

The handover ceremony took place at Villa d’Accueil in Musseau, Port-au-Prince, attended by members of the diplomatic corps and government officials. Jean’s appointment follows his nomination by the Montana Group, a coalition of civic, religious, and political organizations formed in response to the political vacuum created by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. The Montana Accord, proposed in August 2021, advocates for a provisional government to replace interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry and oversee elections.

In his farewell speech, Voltaire defended his leadership, highlighting the deployment of the Haitian Armed Forces (FAD’H) in Vertières and increased police presence, bolstered by reinforcements from the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS). However, he acknowledged the worsening security situation, with armed gangs expanding control over key areas in the West and Artibonite departments.

“Over the past five months, police numbers have increased and military reinforcements are on the way,” Voltaire stated. “Yet, armed gangs expanded their control… We are not satisfied. There is still much to be done to ensure security and protect lives and property.”

Jean, assuming leadership in the midst of a severe security and economic crisis, pledged a more assertive approach to restoring order. “Our country is at war today,” he declared in his inaugural speech. “We need a war-adjusted budget to mobilize resources and restore security.”

- Advertisement -

His proposed security measures include recruiting 3,000 additional police and military personnel, enhancing aerial and maritime surveillance to secure borders, and activating the National Intelligence Agency to improve coordination among security forces.

In addition to tackling security challenges, Jean emphasized a crackdown on corruption, promising to strengthen oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) and the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Litigation (CSCCA). He also announced plans to establish a public hotline for reporting abuses within government agencies, including Immigration, Customs, and the General Tax Directorate (DGI).

“Corruption is fueling this crisis. Strengthening our institutions is essential for national stability,” Jean stated.

Despite the immediate challenges, Jean reaffirmed that the CPT’s primary goal remains holding national elections as scheduled on February 7, 2026. Jean is set to lead until August 7, 2025, when he will hand over power to Laurent Saint-Cyr, who will oversee the electoral process. These alternating appointments were agreed upon by CPT members last year.

Fritz Alphonse Jean’s leadership marks the third presidency of the CPT in less than a year, underscoring the urgency and volatility of Haiti’s current political landscape.

More Stories

Rock Mobile

Rock Mobile telecommunications provider to launch operations in Jamaica this year

Rock Mobile, Jamaica's third domestic telecommunications provider, is set to begin operations this year after fulfilling the necessary licence terms and conditions. Telecommunications Minister Daryl...
Sophronia McKenzie

Sophronia McKenzie: Revolutionizing the Caribbean food industry with visuEats

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their industries—women like Sophronia McKenzie, the Founder and CEO...
Mareen Alexander

Mareen Alexander: A voice of purpose and passion in Caribbean media

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, we turn our focus to Mareen Alexander—a Grenadian-born, St. Lucian-based media powerhouse with over two decades of...
PJ Patterson

Former PM PJ Patterson warns FSC to prepare for lawsuit over SSL scandal

Jamaica's former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has delivered a blistering critique of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) for its handling of the massive fraud...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

World Bank to invest US$320 million to support Haiti

The World Bank Group has approved a new strategic partnership with Haiti, aimed at helping the country recover economically and socially over the next...
Cuban medical missions

US sanctions on Cuban medical missions pose threat to Jamaica’s healthcare system

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has raised concerns about the potential impact of new U.S. visa restrictions that could prevent Cuban...
US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard seizes cocaine worth US$141 million in Caribbean Sea

The United States Coast Guard has seized approximately 12,470 pounds of cocaine valued at around US$141.4 million during a series of operations in the...
SpaceX’s Starship

Turks and Caicos issues warning after SpaceX’s Starship explosion

The government of Turks and Caicos has issued an urgent warning following debris from SpaceX’s Starship rocket falling from the sky after a mid-air...
SpaceX's Starship

SpaceX’s Starship explodes in space, debris falls over The Bahamas and South Florida

In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX's Starship rocket lost control and broke apart in space shortly after its launch on Thursday, with fiery...
JetBlue

JetBlue extends suspension of flights to Haiti amid ongoing civil unrest

JetBlue Airways announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince until at least...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rock Mobile

Rock Mobile telecommunications provider to launch operations in Jamaica this year

Skip to content