Four Months Later, No Suspect Convicted of President Moise Assassination

Four months after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, authorities in Haiti say they are working towards completing the investigation.

Moise was shot several times and killed when armed gunmen attacked his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7. His wife, Martine Moïse, survived the attack and had to be flown to the United States for medical treatment.

“Four months after the assassination of President Jovenel, the sponsors and main executors are still running uneasily on the streets,” she said.

Foreign Minister, Claude Joseph, said that four months later, the expectations of the people are intact, complete the investigation, identify and punish the culprits.

“I will continue my efforts with friendly countries to advance judicial cooperation. It is a moral responsibility that is part of this collective effort for Justice for Jovenel,” he added.

But the former minister of justice, Rockefeller Vincent said “four months later, warrants issued against the President’s main assassins remain ineffective.

“This is unacceptable. Haitian justice and the government have this responsibility before history. This investigation, against all odds, must be successful,” said Vincent, who was fired by Prime Minister Ariel henry earlier this year.

Former senior legislator, Gary Bodeau said that without justice, there is no democracy in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

“It has been four months since the murder of President Jovenel Moïse,” Bodeau urging the authorities to ensure that Haitians never lose the battle for justice.

Last month, a key suspect in the assassination of Moïse was arrested in Jamaica, with law enforcement authorities there saying that Mario Palacios Palacios, a former Colombian military officer, was arrested in Kingston after surrendering.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force(JCF) can confirm that an individual alleging to be a Colombian national has been arrested in Jamaica on immigration breaches,” the JCF said in a statement. “He has subsequently become the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice as of today, October 21, 2021. We are working with our international partners in line with our established treaties and protocols.”

Haitian authorities have arrested 44 people in connection with the crime, including 18 Colombians and three Haitian Americans who lived in South Florida. Police have said that former Colombian soldiers made up the hit squad that stormed Moïse’s private residence in the middle of the night on July 7.

Among those who remain on the run are a former Haitian government official in the anti-corruption unit, Joseph Felix Badio; a former diplomat, Ashkard Pierre; and Rodolphe Jaar, a convicted drug trafficker.

CMC