Foul? Why ban spectators from Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers?

On Thursday, Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz will play host to Mexico in the ninth game of the CONCACAF Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifying and like none other in the eight-nation competition, will do so without spectators, the proverbial 12th man.

Jamaica will also host Costa Rica on Wednesday, February 2, and again, no spectators.

The absence of spectators follows the Jamaican Government’s decision, in its wisdom or otherwise, to deny an application from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to have a limited number of vaccinated spectators attend the game and lend support to their team while also generating much-needed revenue for the JFF.

The Government allowed spectators before, why the change?

The Government had allowed a maximum of 5,000 vaccinated spectators for the last match against the United States of America in November, but since then the country like other nations has experienced the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

We appreciate the Government’s eagerness to protect its population, but somewhere along the line, there seems to be mixed messages and inconsistencies emanating from the political directorate.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie told reporters recently that while the Government was in discussion with the JFF surrounding the possibility of having spectators attend the match, the current outbreak of the virus has tied its hands.

“We were in discussions with the JFF surrounding having spectators for the next open game, but because of this new outbreak, it would be irresponsible, based on the dangers of this thing, to have a mass gathering.”

He added that the Government will possibly allow spectators once the country has survived the outbreak.

Aren’t Jamaicans free to socialize in other settings?

But despite the ongoing spike, the Government has ushered in the return of face-to-face classes in schools across Jamaica. It has also continued relaxing public space restrictions while telling Jamaicans they must learn to live with the virus while protecting themselves by getting vaccinated.

So then, how will the vaccinated feel when told that though they are adhering to the guidelines by doing all they can to protect themselves, they will not be allowed to enjoy life safely? Why not let a limited number of fully vaccinated patrons attend the game, even if you want to add the caveat of a negative COVID-19 test to the requirements?

Look around the world at other sporting events like the US National Football League, the English Premiere League, Australian Open Tennis Tournament, and others how authorities find a way to allow spectators to enjoy the games and the stakeholders to prosper financially.

How does the Government explain that spectators continue to enjoy attending horse racing meets at Caymanas Park, regardless of their vaccination status?

Prime Minister Holness also insists that his administration will no longer employ lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

And to add insult to injury, everyone is fully aware of the financial predicament facing the JFF.

The government knows that the JFF’s primary means of revenue is through the turnstiles, which are now cut off. Jamaica is the only country in the final round not allowing spectators, except for the last encounter against the US.

The costs of playing the games for the JFF have risen significantly in the pandemic, with the regular testing for COVID-19 and the fact that players must have single rooms at hotels instead of two players sharing, which was the norm pre-COVID-19.

For whatever reason, there seems to be a disparity in the treatment meted out to the JFF as opposed to others.

Minister McKenzie has said very little, and Minister of Sport Olivia Grange has said nothing thus far, but we believe the powers that be need to explain themselves.