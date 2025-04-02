NewsCaribbeanDominica

Dominica’s PM responds to opposition criticism on passage of electoral reform bills

Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a statement defending the recent passage of three crucial electoral reform bills in the Dominican Parliament.

The bills, which were passed with bipartisan support on March 19, aim to modernize and improve the country’s electoral process, reinforcing its commitment to free and fair elections.

The legislative package includes the Registration of Electors Bill & Regulations (2024), the House of Assembly (Elections) & Registration Bill (2024), and the Electoral Commission Bill (2024). While the bills were supported by members across the political spectrum, opposition supporters have voiced concerns, claiming that the government lacked transparency in dealing with the matter.

Prime Minister Skerrit responded directly to these criticisms, specifically targeting the leader of Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the reforms. Fontaine suggested that the electoral reform bill was rushed through Parliament with only minimal debate, claiming that just two people had spoken on the matter. Skerrit vehemently rejected this assertion, calling it a “blatant lie,” and emphasized that numerous parliamentarians, both from the government and opposition, had contributed to the debate.

The Prime Minister also responded to Fontaine’s remarks regarding Hon. Delbert Paris, the UWP deputy leader, who voted in favor of the reforms. Fontaine had suggested that Paris made a mistake in supporting the bill, which Paris himself had publicly defended, explaining that while the bill was not perfect, it was a step in the right direction, including provisions to clean the voter’s list and enhance transparency. Skerrit questioned Fontaine’s integrity, suggesting that he was deliberately undermining Paris to discredit the electoral reform process.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the reforms introduce significant changes aimed at improving the fairness, transparency, and efficiency of the electoral process in Dominica. The Registration of Electors Act will mandate voter confirmation every 12 months, requiring valid documentation for verification, and citizens living overseas will now need to return to Dominica to confirm their place on the electors’ list.

Attorney General Hon. Levi Peter, who presented the bill in Parliament, described the reforms as “a significant improvement” over the existing laws, ensuring a “free, fair, and fear-free” electoral system. He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining an electoral process that is transparent and modernized, aligning with international best practices.

Skerrit concluded his statement by emphasizing that the reforms are a crucial step toward strengthening democracy in Dominica. He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and attempting to sow division. “Dominica deserves better,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to truth, progress, and a democratic future.

More Stories

Guyana’s APNU and AFC leaders

Talks between Guyana’s APNU and AFC stall as coalition deadline passes

Efforts to revive a political alliance between two of Guyana’s main opposition parties—the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change...
Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago among winners of World Summit Awards 2024

Trinidad and Tobago has been named one of the 45 winners of the prestigious World Summit Awards (WSA) 2024, recognized for its initiatives that...
Haiti police union

UN Secretary General condemns gang attack in Mirebalais, Haiti

On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned a violent gang attack on the town of Mirebalais, located 30 miles northeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The...
jamaica crime violence

Jamaica sees 35% decline in murders and 64% drop in violent crime

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced significant reductions in violent crime in Jamaica, with murders down 35% and overall violent...
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves seeks historic sixth term in office

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has called on supporters of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) to ensure...
Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC)

Guyana’s opposition leader open to stepping aside for consensus election candidate

In a major political development, Nigel Hughes, leader of Guyana's opposition Alliance for Change (AFC), has announced his willingness to withdraw from the 2025...
Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him

Legal battle over Belize opposition UDP leadership continues

Despite the conclusion of Belize’s general elections, the legal battle over the leadership of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) remains unresolved. On Monday, both...
heatwaves climate crisis Caribbean

Caribbean braces for early heat season with increased drought

The Caribbean is expected to experience an early start to its annual heat season, with heat waves likely beginning as soon as April, according...
Haiti police union

Haiti gangs storm Mirebalais town, free 500 prisoners in deadly attack

In the early hours of Monday, March 31, the central Haitian town of Mirebalais became the latest target of the country’s escalating gang violence....
JAMAICAN WOMAN PINNACLE AWARDS 2025 HONOREES with Lyndon Taylor Founder and CEO Lyndon Taylor and Associates.jpg

History made at the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

The inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala made history on Saturday, March 29, at the prestigious Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay. Held in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana’s APNU and AFC leaders

Talks between Guyana’s APNU and AFC stall as coalition deadline passes

Skip to content