Dominica’s PM responds to opposition criticism on passage of electoral reform bills

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has issued a statement defending the recent passage of three crucial electoral reform bills in the Dominican Parliament.

The bills, which were passed with bipartisan support on March 19, aim to modernize and improve the country’s electoral process, reinforcing its commitment to free and fair elections.

The legislative package includes the Registration of Electors Bill & Regulations (2024), the House of Assembly (Elections) & Registration Bill (2024), and the Electoral Commission Bill (2024). While the bills were supported by members across the political spectrum, opposition supporters have voiced concerns, claiming that the government lacked transparency in dealing with the matter.

Prime Minister Skerrit responded directly to these criticisms, specifically targeting the leader of Dominica’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Dr. Thomson Fontaine, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the reforms. Fontaine suggested that the electoral reform bill was rushed through Parliament with only minimal debate, claiming that just two people had spoken on the matter. Skerrit vehemently rejected this assertion, calling it a “blatant lie,” and emphasized that numerous parliamentarians, both from the government and opposition, had contributed to the debate.

The Prime Minister also responded to Fontaine’s remarks regarding Hon. Delbert Paris, the UWP deputy leader, who voted in favor of the reforms. Fontaine had suggested that Paris made a mistake in supporting the bill, which Paris himself had publicly defended, explaining that while the bill was not perfect, it was a step in the right direction, including provisions to clean the voter’s list and enhance transparency. Skerrit questioned Fontaine’s integrity, suggesting that he was deliberately undermining Paris to discredit the electoral reform process.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the reforms introduce significant changes aimed at improving the fairness, transparency, and efficiency of the electoral process in Dominica. The Registration of Electors Act will mandate voter confirmation every 12 months, requiring valid documentation for verification, and citizens living overseas will now need to return to Dominica to confirm their place on the electors’ list.

Attorney General Hon. Levi Peter, who presented the bill in Parliament, described the reforms as “a significant improvement” over the existing laws, ensuring a “free, fair, and fear-free” electoral system. He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining an electoral process that is transparent and modernized, aligning with international best practices.

Skerrit concluded his statement by emphasizing that the reforms are a crucial step toward strengthening democracy in Dominica. He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation and attempting to sow division. “Dominica deserves better,” he stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to truth, progress, and a democratic future.