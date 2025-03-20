NewsCaribbeanDominica

Dominica passes electoral reform bills amid protest and police crackdown

Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
By Jovani Davis

The Dominica Parliament on Wednesday approved a set of electoral reform bills, even as police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse opposition supporters who accused the government of a lack of transparency in the legislative process.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was absent from the parliamentary session, as he was attending the 76th meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) leaders in Saint Martin.

The reforms, introduced through the Electoral Commission Bill 2024, the House of Assembly (Elections) Bill 2024, and the Registration of Electors Bill 2024, have been under review since Sir Dennis Byron, former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), submitted his report on electoral reform in June 2023.

Despite objections from opposition groups, the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP), which holds a 19-2 majority in Parliament, easily secured approval for the legislation. Opposition legislator Anthony Charles, one of the two opposition members in the chamber, supported the measures, calling electoral reform an issue that had been debated for more than 17 years.

“I stand for the bills to be passed,” Charles said, urging Dominicans to focus on democracy rather than political division.

- Advertisement -

Attorney General Levi Peter admitted that while the bills did not satisfy all demands, they represented a step forward.

“Electoral modernization and reform is not a one-time event. Instead, it is a continuous process that requires review, intellectual and legal rigor, and diligence,” he said.

However, outside Parliament, opposition groups, led by the United Workers Party (UWP), rejected the reforms as inadequate. UWP leader Dr. Thomson Fontaine argued that the measures would not strengthen democracy but weaken it.

“The people of Dominica are saying that the reforms as contained in the legislation are not good enough,” Fontaine told reporters. He signaled that the opposition would continue pressing for further changes, particularly on issues such as campaign finance regulation.

“This is the beginning; this is not the end,” Fontaine warned, suggesting further action could be taken against the government’s handling of the reforms.

As tensions escalated, police cracked down on demonstrators outside the Parliament building. Acting Police Commissioner Davidson Valarie stated that the protest had not been authorized and warned that organizers could be held criminally liable for public disorder.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force advises that the Electoral Reform Coalition, officials of the United Workers Party, among other organizers, have been planning protest action,” Valarie said. “No permission has been sought from the Chief of Police, nor has the Chief of Police granted any permission for any protest action.”

Despite the heavy police presence and the passage of the bills, opposition leaders vowed to continue their push for additional reforms.

 

More Stories

Kamla Persad-Bissessar Trinidad opposition

Trinidad opposition leader calls for foreign observers in general election

Trinidad and Tobago Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has formally requested that Prime Minister Stuart Young invite independent foreign observers to monitor the country’s...
Guyana new passports

Guyana defends ‘One Guyana’ slogan on new passports

The Guyana government has staunchly defended its decision to include the slogan “One Guyana” on the country’s newly launched 10-year passports, dismissing claims that...
Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada officials willing to surrender US visas in support of Cuban medical missions

Grenada's Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall has declared that he and other members of the Grenadian government are prepared to give up their U.S. visas...
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte Jamaica republic

Jamaica’s transition to a Republic more than 50% complete

Jamaica’s move to become a Republic has passed the halfway mark, but the Referendum needed to finalize the transition will not coincide with the...
pygmy whale Guyana rescue

Stranded pygmy whale rescued in Guyana through collaborative effort

A young pygmy whale stranded along the Buxton Foreshore in East Coast Demerara was successfully rescued on March 18 in a joint effort by...
President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

A newly declassified trove of U.S. government documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy has shed light on the CIA’s extensive...
Guyana signs MOU with UK company for new health record system

Guyana signs agreement to implement Electronic Health Record system

Guyana has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with UK-based RioMed Limited to develop and implement a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, aiming to modernize...
Eldridge Eugene Woods Bermuda

Bermuda mourns Eldridge Eugene Woods, PLP founder and civil rights pioneer

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and the wider Bermuda community are mourning the loss of Eldridge Eugene Woods, the last surviving founder of the...
Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad and Tobago police seized 99 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, valued at over $10 million, during a highway stop-and-search operation in La Horquetta on...
Haiti displacement

Escalating violence in Haiti displaces over 60,000 in one month

Haiti’s humanitarian crisis has reached new extremes as surging gang violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, has forced more than 60,000 people to flee their...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
West Indies Breakout League

West Indies young guns set for Breakout League showdown

Skip to content