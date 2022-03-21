Dayonte Resiles Found Guilty of Murdering Woman in Davie Home in 2014

Advertisement

South Florida defendant Dayonte Resiles who once made national news when he escaped by dashing out of a courtroom during a pretrial hearing on murder charges has been convicted of that killing.

Resiles, 27, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for the 2014 stabbing death of Jill Halliburton Su at her suburban Fort Lauderdale home. Su who interrupted Resiles in her home was bound at her hands and feet, forced into a bathtub, and stabbed more than 20 times during the attempted burglary. Prosecutors said DNA found in the home tied Resiles to the scene.

Resiles pleaded not guilty. While DNA evidence placed Resiles at the scene, defence lawyers questioned if the evidence was contaminated.

The jury will now decide if Resiles should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. “[I’m] relieved, happy for the Su family, they finally have some closure. So gratified to know that justice was done,” prosecutor Maria Schneider said.

Resiles hardly reacted as the verdict was read. His family members who were in court Friday were stunned and didn’t want to speak with reporters as they left the building.

Resiles’ defense attorney, Michael Orlando, said they will appeal the decision. “We’re obviously disappointed, but now we have to move on and prepare for the penalty phase of the trial,” Orlando said.

During a 2016 hearing, Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing, running down the courthouse stairs to an awaiting car. He was recaptured after a six-day manhunt.

His case again gained national attention in December when his first trial for the Su slaying ended in an unusual mistrial. The jury announced it had convicted him of manslaughter, but the jury forewoman then said she disagreed with the verdict. She said she believed he was guilty of murder.

