CPFSA investigates alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in Kingston

CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in Jamaica has launched an investigation into an alleged sexual abuse incident at Jessie Ripoll Primary School in St. Andrew, involving a six-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 11, when the older student allegedly pulled the girl into an empty classroom after school and assaulted her.

News of the incident has made the rounds on social media following a recent report by TVJ News.

Following the report of the incident, the CPFSA initiated an investigation on March 12. Representatives from the agency spoke with both children involved, as well as their parents, to gather further details.

CPFSA Chief Executive Officer Laurette Adams-Thomas expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, “We are deeply troubled by this incident, as school should be looked at as a safe haven for students, and not one where they should be vulnerable to being sexually abused, especially not by their fellow students.”

As part of the agency’s response, the six-year-old girl has been referred to the Ministry of Justice’s Victims Services Division for counselling and psychological support. The 11-year-old boy, who has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility, was referred to the Child Guidance Clinic at the University of the West Indies for psychological intervention.

“As soon as this incident was brought to our attention at the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse on Wednesday, March 12, we launched our own investigation into the matter to see how best we could intervene in the best interest of both children involved,” said Adams-Thomas.

Under Jamaican law, a person must be at least 12 years old to be held criminally responsible. The CPFSA continues to investigate the incident, with plans for home visits and community assessments for both children. The agency also intends to visit the school to gather further information.

The CPFSA is urging the public to report all forms of child abuse through its 24-hour hotline at 2-1-1.

 

