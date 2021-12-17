Clarendon College Edge Closer to DaCosta Cup Semi-finals

Back-to-back defending champions Clarendon College put one foot into the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup football semi-finals after carving out a 2-0 win over Manchester High at the latter’s ground in Group Four action yesterday.

In other games, St Elizabeth High School (STETHS) and Garvey Maceo played to a 2-2 draw in their Group Three game.

Former champions Cornwall College blanked McGrath High 5-0 and Frome Technical hammered St Thomas Technical 9-2.

Malachi Douglas gave Clarendon College the lead after `13 minutes before Jaheim Rose made the game safe in the 76th minute from the penalty spot.

In the first game at Manchester High School, Devin Johnson and Mikhail Samuels scored twice with Dane Buckley getting the other in Cornwall College’s win.

At Kirkvine, Rohane Brown was on target twice for STETHS, but Gregory Cousins replied with a brace for Garvey Maceo to ensure the teams shared the spoils.

In Frome’s big win, Fabian Forbes scored six times, while Dujon Brown added two and Omarion Irving got the other goal.