China criticizes growing U.S.-Guyana ties after Rubio’s visit

China’s government voiced strong objections Friday to the deepening relationship between the United States and Guyana, just a day after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the South American nation and pledged strong support against Venezuelan territorial threats.

In a Facebook post, the Chinese Embassy in Guyana emphasized its long-standing ties with the country, asserting that China has played a major role in Guyana’s economic transformation.

“We honor our commitment with concrete actions,” the embassy stated, citing $1.4 billion in annual trade and major infrastructure projects, including the Demerara Harbor Bridge, China-Guyana Joe Vieira Park, six regional hospitals, and the East Coast Demerara road project.

Beijing’s response came after Guyanese President Irfaan Ali declared that the U.S. would receive preferential treatment over other nations, in exchange for Washington’s economic, security, and defense support. Speaking at a news conference alongside Rubio, Ali said Guyana would prioritize its relationship with countries that stand by it in times of need.

“I will say very boldly that such friends must have some different and preferential treatment,” Ali stated. “A friend who will defend me when I need a friend to defend me must be a friend that enjoys some special place in our hearts and in our country, and that will be the case.”

During his visit, Rubio reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty, warning that Venezuela would face severe consequences if it took military action over the disputed Essequibo region or attacked American oil assets, particularly ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block operations.

“It would be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil or anything like it,” Rubio said.

The U.S. diplomat also took a swipe at China’s infrastructure projects in Guyana, joking about the poor condition of the China-built airport road. “They don’t do a bad job, they do a terrible job,” Rubio remarked, adding, “We almost all got concussions.”

The growing geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China in South America is playing out as Guyana, now one of the world’s fastest-growing economies due to its oil boom, seeks to navigate its strategic partnerships amid escalating regional tensions.