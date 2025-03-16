CCJ to host special sitting for Justice Andrew Burgess’s retirement

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold a Special Sitting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to honor the retirement of the Honourable Mr Justice Andrew Burgess. The event will take place at the CCJ’s headquarters in Port of Spain, bringing together distinguished members of the regional legal fraternity.

Justice Burgess, who joined the CCJ in 2019, made history as the first Barbadian judge to sit on the Court’s Bench. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the development of Caribbean jurisprudence and legal education.

Reflecting on his impact, CCJ President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, praised Justice Burgess’s scholarship and dedication. “Mr Justice Burgess has been a tremendous addition to the CCJ Bench. His scholarly approach to the law, analytical mind, and vast experience have proven invaluable. Under his stewardship, the Annual CCJ International Law Moot has continued to evolve, ensuring that it remains a premier platform for developing the advocacy skills of law students in the Caribbean.”

The Special Sitting will feature a full Bench of the CCJ, joined by Honourable Chief Justice Mr Justice Ivor Archie ORTT of Trinidad and Tobago and Honourable Mr Justice Leslie Haynes SC, Chief Justice of Barbados. Additional tributes will come from legal scholars and regional officials, including Professor David Berry of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Ms Lisa Shoman of the Caribbean Community Secretariat, and representatives from the World Bank Administrative Tribunal.

A distinguished legal career

Before his appointment to the CCJ, Justice Burgess served as a Judge on the Barbados Court of Appeal and had an illustrious academic career as Dean of the Faculty of Law at UWI Cave Hill. He was internationally recognized for his judicial service, including roles on the Inter-American Development Bank’s Administrative Tribunal and the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, where he was Vice President from 2017 to 2024.

Beyond the bench, Justice Burgess has contributed to legal scholarship, authoring key publications such as Commonwealth Caribbean Company Law and The Law of Corporate Receivers and Receiver-Managers. His influence extended to public service, having served as a Senator in the Barbados Senate and as Chair of multiple national and regional legal committees.

As the CCJ bids farewell to one of its esteemed jurists, Justice Burgess’s legacy of legal excellence and mentorship will continue to shape the region’s legal landscape for years to come.

