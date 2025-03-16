NewsCaribbean

CCJ to host special sitting for Justice Andrew Burgess’s retirement

Mr Justice Andrew Burgess
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold a Special Sitting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to honor the retirement of the Honourable Mr Justice Andrew Burgess. The event will take place at the CCJ’s headquarters in Port of Spain, bringing together distinguished members of the regional legal fraternity.

Justice Burgess, who joined the CCJ in 2019, made history as the first Barbadian judge to sit on the Court’s Bench. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the development of Caribbean jurisprudence and legal education.

Reflecting on his impact, CCJ President, the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, praised Justice Burgess’s scholarship and dedication. “Mr Justice Burgess has been a tremendous addition to the CCJ Bench. His scholarly approach to the law, analytical mind, and vast experience have proven invaluable. Under his stewardship, the Annual CCJ International Law Moot has continued to evolve, ensuring that it remains a premier platform for developing the advocacy skills of law students in the Caribbean.”

The Special Sitting will feature a full Bench of the CCJ, joined by Honourable Chief Justice Mr Justice Ivor Archie ORTT of Trinidad and Tobago and Honourable Mr Justice Leslie Haynes SC, Chief Justice of Barbados. Additional tributes will come from legal scholars and regional officials, including Professor David Berry of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Ms Lisa Shoman of the Caribbean Community Secretariat, and representatives from the World Bank Administrative Tribunal.

A distinguished legal career

Before his appointment to the CCJ, Justice Burgess served as a Judge on the Barbados Court of Appeal and had an illustrious academic career as Dean of the Faculty of Law at UWI Cave Hill. He was internationally recognized for his judicial service, including roles on the Inter-American Development Bank’s Administrative Tribunal and the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, where he was Vice President from 2017 to 2024.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the bench, Justice Burgess has contributed to legal scholarship, authoring key publications such as Commonwealth Caribbean Company Law and The Law of Corporate Receivers and Receiver-Managers. His influence extended to public service, having served as a Senator in the Barbados Senate and as Chair of multiple national and regional legal committees.

As the CCJ bids farewell to one of its esteemed jurists, Justice Burgess’s legacy of legal excellence and mentorship will continue to shape the region’s legal landscape for years to come.

Related: Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson to be appointed president of the CCJ

More Stories

Marco Rubio

US applauds Belize’s democratic elections, pledges continued partnership

The United States has congratulated Prime Minister John Briceño on his re-election, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Belize. In an official statement,...
cocaine bust Guyanese nationals

Guyanese nationals among six arrested in massive cocaine bust off West Africa

Four Guyanese nationals are among six crew members arrested after authorities discovered 6.3 tonnes of cocaine aboard a Guyana-flagged vessel off the West African...
US travel ban

Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis respond to reports of US travel ban

The governments of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis have responded to media reports suggesting that their nations are included in a draft...
US travel ban

Caribbean nations included on draft US travel ban proposal

According to a report by The New York Times, the Trump administration is considering a new travel ban that would affect several Caribbean nations. The...
NMIA Jamaica Norman Manley International Airport

Fire at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston disrupts flights

Emergency responders worked overnight to contain a fire that broke out in the Club Kingston VIP Departure Lounge at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA)...
Guyana Government to assist sugar workers

Guyana in diplomatic talks with US over Cuban medical missions sanctions

The Government of Guyana is engaged in diplomatic discussions with the United States to address concerns over the expansion of US restrictions on Cuba’s...
Nearly six thousand people killed Haiti in 2024

IACHR expresses concern over worsening security crisis in Haiti

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has voiced grave concerns over the escalating security crisis in Haiti, citing a surge in extreme violence...
Owen James

Jamaican media mourns the passing of veteran journalist Owen James

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Owen James, hailing him as a trailblazer in...
Turks and Caicos

US warns Americans not to travel with firearms or ammo to Turks and Caicos

The U.S. Department of State has issued a forceful warning to American travelers, urging them to leave all firearms and ammunition at home when...
Barbados to host 69th CARPHA

Barbados to host 69th CARPHA Health Research Conference focused on mental health

Barbados will host the 69th Annual Health Research Conference of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) from May 7 to 9, with a...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Marco Rubio

US applauds Belize’s democratic elections, pledges continued partnership

Skip to content