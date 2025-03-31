NewsCaribbean

CBP files federal criminal complaint against Caribbean nationals in US Virgin Islands

By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have filed a federal criminal complaint against five individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The individuals were attempting to board flights departing from Cyril E. King Airport to the U.S. mainland when they were apprehended.

According to court documents filed March 18, the five defendants were arrested on charges of improper entry under Title 8, U.S. Code Section 1325. Each was apprehended during routine departure checks at the airport and found to be without valid visas, parole authorization, or immigration status under federal law. If convicted, they could face legal consequences as per federal immigration laws.

According to local sources, one of the defendants, a Haitian national identified as Louius Desrosier, reportedly told agents he arrived by boat from Tortola earlier this year and had not entered through a designated port of entry. He was attempting to travel to Miami, Florida, but did not possess the required documentation to be legally present in or travel through the United States.

“The consistent application of consequences for individuals found illegally present in the U.S. Virgin Islands is essential to maintaining the integrity of immigration laws and protecting national security,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“A firm but fair enforcement approach deters unlawful entry, disrupts human smuggling networks, and upholds the rule of law. By ensuring that immigration policies are effectively implemented, authorities reinforce the message that unauthorized entry carries legal repercussions while also promoting a safe and orderly migration system.”

The legal process is ongoing, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP has made clear that American federal immigration law applies fully in the U.S. Virgin Islands. CBP agents present at the island’s airport are conducting targeted departure screening to identify unauthorized travelers attempting to leave the USVI for the mainland. Similar complaints have been filed in recent weeks, suggesting a stepped-up enforcement posture in the territory.

In a statement, CBP said it “has a complex mission at ports of entry with broad law enforcement authorities tied to screening all foreign visitors, returning American citizens and imported cargo that enters the U.S. at more than 300 land, air and sea ports.”

