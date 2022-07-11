Cayman Islands Mourns Death of Former Governor

The former Governor of the Cayman Islands, Michael Edward John Gore, who served from 1992 to 1995, has died at the age of 86.

Both Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martyn Roper released statements saying they were saddened to hear of his passing and offering condolences.

Panton said Gore was a dear friend to the Cayman Islands who in his first throne speech had described it as one of the more fortunate countries in the world.

In honor of the life of Gore, the Cayman Islands flag and the Union Jack were flown half-mast throughout Friday, and this will be repeated the day of his funeral, or the Friday before if it takes place during a weekend.

“The contributions of Governor Gore to our country are immense and we remember him when we observe the Governor Michael Gore Bird Sanctuary, which contains the freshwater marshes of the Spotts-Newlands area, which is a roosting and breeding habitat for several freshwater birds

species,” Panton said.

Roper also referenced Gore’s passion for the environment and biodiversity, noting that he was a keen birder.

Gore authored books on the birds of Korea, Uruguay, and The Gambia. He also wrote numerous articles on conservation, illustrated with his own photographs of wildlife.

During his diplomatic career, he served in Malaysia, Korea, Uruguay (during the Tupamaro uprising), and in four countries in Africa.

As ambassador, he experienced the civil war in Liberia before coming to the Caribbean, first as high commissioner to The Bahamas and then to the Cayman Islands as governor, his final post.

CMC