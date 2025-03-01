CARICOM seeks clarity on US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers convened on Friday to discuss the United States’ decision to impose visa restrictions on foreign government officials whose countries employ Cuban doctors and nurses.

The virtual meeting, chaired by Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Browne, was held to determine a collective regional response following the announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The new policy expands an existing visa restriction to include foreign government officials believed to be involved in Cuba’s overseas medical missions.

According to the US Department of State, the restrictions will also apply to immediate family members of those supporting the Cuban programme. The policy has already been enforced against several individuals, including Venezuelan officials. However, Rubio has not specified any other foreign countries or officials that are being targeted, leaving questions about the broader impact of the policy.

CARICOM foreign ministers agreed to seek further clarification from the US State Department, given that most member states engage Cuban medical professionals. Additionally, a meeting with the US special envoy for the region is being arranged for mid-March in Washington, DC.

Browne emphasized that Trinidad and Tobago remains in close communication with the US Embassy and other diplomatic contacts. He stated that there is no indication that CARICOM officials are directly affected by the visa restrictions but noted that ongoing dialogue with Washington is crucial.

The expanded visa restrictions

The policy does not apply to Cuban doctors themselves but to government officials responsible for managing these programs.

“The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on February 25. “To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

The U.S. government argues that these missions involve forced labor, where Cuban medical professionals are sent abroad under exploitative conditions, while the Cuban government profits. Many Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, benefit from the assistance of Cuban doctors and nurses, who have provided critical healthcare support for decades. The expanded U.S. policy could raise concerns among these nations that rely on Cuban doctors to bolster their healthcare systems.

Rubio has defended the expanded visa policy, arguing that Cuba profits from the forced labor of its medical personnel and that its overseas missions deprive Cuban citizens of adequate healthcare. However, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has dismissed these claims, stating that the decision is based on misinformation and will negatively impact healthcare access in Cuba and globally.

“Once again, Marco Rubio is placing his personal interests above those of the United States,” Rodriguez wrote on the social media platform X. “This decision, based on lies, will affect health services for millions of people in Cuba and around the world.”

Cuba has long deployed medical professionals to assist countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expressed gratitude for the contributions of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigades, which provided essential healthcare support across the region.

Under the new restrictions, current and former Cuban officials, as well as foreign officials involved in the labor program, may be denied U.S. visas. Their immediate family members could also be affected.

CARICOM is expected to continue diplomatic efforts to ensure that regional partnerships with Cuba remain intact while engaging in dialogue with Washington to address broader issues affecting US-Caribbean relations.