Wife of Trinidad Former Attorney General Dies

Senior Counsel, Lynette Indrani Maharaj, the wife of former attorney general in Trinidad, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, died Monday in London, according to a statement.

It gave no details of her illness, but said that a private in-person family funeral service will be held in London on a date to be announced.

“Lynette’s life was devoted to her husband and children, her family and to helping people through her practice of law. An indomitable woman who will be greatly missed.

“She was the Founder and Owner of Daltons Law Firm. A brilliant legal mind, over the last 50 years, she distinguished herself as one of Trinidad and Tobago’s top lawyers. She is one of the country’s few women to achieve the honour of Senior Counsel,” the statement noted.

It sad that Maharaj, who is survived by her children Kavita, Sushma and Ramesh Jr. as well as grandchildren Olivia, Zara, Lawrence and Carlo”garnered a reputation across the entire legal industry for her integrity, honesty and fairness”.

The statement said that a memorial service will be held in Trinidad on July 3, 2022.

CMC