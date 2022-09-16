Watson Duke quits as Tobago House of Assembly Deputy Chief Secretary

Watson Duke the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) following a falling out with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. The resignation takes effect immediately.

The prolonged power struggle between the two took a shocking twist on Thursday with Duke submitting his resignation. In the resignation letter sent to Augustine, Duke wrote that he had lost all confidence in him and sees no need to continue to fight.

“Dear Chief Secretary, I am writing to formalize my resignation with immediate effect as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly. I will not accept your invitation to fight for such or any position. I wish to remind you I gave you the authority to become chief secretary and now I remove myself to ensure that the voice of the PDP will be heard,” Duke stated.

“As you are aware, democracy and transparency have always been part of my political philosophy. I have seen firsthand that you chose to fight against me rather than fight for our people. I have lost all confidence in you.”

Last Friday, the PDP leader fired Augustine along with THA Health Secretary Faith B. Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders, hours after Augustine announced that Duke’s responsibilities as deputy chief secretary would be reviewed.

Augustine’s actions had followed Duke posting a video on Facebook accusing the THA of abandoning the Roxborough Folk Performing Group in New York.

Watson Duke had claimed the 27 Tobagonians were stranded without food or shelter.

Augustine said the THA was not responsible for the trip but had agreed to cover the airfare while the performers were to arrange their own accommodation.

He added that he also assisted with meals after being contacted by Duke about the performers’ situation.

CMC/