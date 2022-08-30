Virtual ECLAC seminar to deal with social security issues in the Caribbean

Representatives from government, international organizations, and academia will attend the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean’s (ECLAC) second regional conference on social development from August 30 to September 1.

According to the ECLAC, the three-day seminar titled “Social security and the protracted crisis: an opportunity to combat inequality within the framework of a welfare state in Latin America and the Caribbean,” will be held virtually.

This event will be held within the framework of collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), as well as with the German Cooperation and the Facility for Development in Transition of the European Union.

The meeting, according to ECLAC, aims to be a space for dialogue and reflection on the region’s social security systems. It will focus on diagnoses, challenges, and strategic guidelines for reform and restructuring processes in pension and health systems, in an uncertain context of recovery from the crises triggered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the need to consolidate full guarantees for the exercise of social rights in the region’s countries.

The inaugural session will be held on Tuesday and will include the participation of Mario Cimoli, ECLAC acting executive secretary, Fabio Bertranou, director of the ILO Office for the Southern Cone of Latin America; Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); Volker Oel, commissioner for Latin America of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany; and Jutta Urpilainen, commissioner for International Associations of the European Commission.

Keynote speakers include Nicholas Barr, professor of economics at the London School of Economics, Carmelo Mesa-Lago, professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh, and Sir Michael Marmot, professor of epidemiology at University College London, among others.