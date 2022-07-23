US$6.1 million project to strengthen Jamaica’s resilience to climate change and protect livelihoods

A total of €6 million (US$6.1 million) is being spent on a project designed to increase Jamaica’s resilience to the impact of climate change and reduce poverty by protecting livelihoods.

Dubbed ‘A Jamaican Path from Hills to Ocean,’ the project is jointly funded with a grant from the European Union (EU) Global Climate Change Alliance (GCAA+) in the amount of €4.9 million (US$5 million) as well as a contribution from the Government of Jamaica of €1.1 million (US$1.12 million).

Speaking at the official launch of the project at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters, Mona, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator Matthew Samuda said environmental protection is critical to economic growth; therefore, building resilience to the impacts of climate change is paramount.

- Advertisement -

The project utilizes an integrated and sustainable landscape management methodology in selected watershed management units (WMUs).

The project, which began in November 2020, is being implemented over five years. It will directly benefit the communities and residents who live in or make their livelihood from resources in the targeted WMUs.

Minister Samuda says he hopes Jamaica will be able to establish itself as a center of excellence for environmental management, climate-change mitigation, and climate change adaptation.

Senator Samuda said the project is particularly critical, given that Jamaica has committed to the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People.

The central goal of the initiative aims to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s land and ocean by 2030. The 30×30 target is a global target that aims to halt the accelerating loss of species and protect vital ecosystems that are the source of economic security.

Deputy Director General, Directorate General for International Partnerships, European Commission, Myriam Ferran, said the project is one piece of the overall contribution that the European Union is providing to the government to fight climate change and protect the environment.

“We are extremely grateful for the excellent cooperation we have had with all the agencies involved,” she said.

Deputy Director General, External Cooperation, Management and Project Development, Planning Institute of Jamaica, Barbara Scott, said in November 2021, fieldwork commenced for the rapid ecological assessment of the three targeted watershed management units.

“It provides a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of the socioeconomic aspect of the three watersheds, their biological and physical features as well as an assessment of the possible impact of climate change threats and other stressors on their ecosystems,” Scott shared, adding that it was conducted by the Department of Life Sciences, UWI, Mona.

She said the findings will be useful in informing actions and activities to be undertaken under the project and the development of climate change and environmental policies nationally, among other things.

The executing agency of the Hills to Ocean Project is the Planning Institute of Jamaica, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

CMC/