US urges Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner

The United States Embassy has condemned the acts of violence, looting and destruction that have taken place in Haiti as a result of protests and has called for the country to express their views in a peaceful manner.

The recent protests in the Caribbean country comes on the heels of Haitians demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, which was further fueled by the Minister of Communication, Emmelie Prophète’s announcement that the government had increased the price of petroleum products.

As such, in a statement, the US Embassy, while acknowledging that the right to gather and protest is fundamental in any democracy, cited that it remains a steadfast partner to Haiti and is also committed to supporting the Haitian people during this challenging time.

But the embassy also said it chastises the acts of violence, looting, destruction, and those who have instigated the violent protests for their own means. The recent protests in Haiti have forced schools and businesses, including banks, to close.

Subsequently, the US is calling on all Haitians to act in a manner which is right according to the law.

“We call on Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner that respects humanitarian actors and law enforcement and allows unfettered access to Haitians in need in order to provide food, water, and medical care,” the US Embassy said.

Washington stated that since December, international partners and organizations have mobilized more than US$294 million in new commitments for Haiti.

However, additional support is urgently needed, including contributions to the UN Security Basket Fund recently established by Canada.

“We continue to encourage Haitian interlocutors to reach agreement on an inclusive political accord that will allow elections to take place as soon as conditions permit,” the US Embassy said.

“Haitians throughout the country and across the social spectrum need to create the conditions that will allow a democratically elected government to take office as soon as possible,” the US Embassy added.

CMC/