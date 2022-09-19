fbpx
NewsCaribbean

US urges Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner

US urges Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner
A police officer clears debris off a street after a demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince, (Photo: AP)
By Micaiah Morgan

 The United States Embassy has condemned the acts of violence, looting and destruction that have taken place in Haiti as a result of protests and has called for the country to express their views in a peaceful manner.

The recent protests in the Caribbean country comes on the heels of Haitians demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down, which was further fueled by the Minister of Communication, Emmelie Prophète’s announcement that the government had increased the price of petroleum products.

As such, in a statement, the US Embassy, while acknowledging that the right to gather and protest is fundamental in any democracy, cited that it remains a steadfast partner to Haiti and is also committed to supporting the Haitian people during this challenging time.

- Advertisement -

But the embassy also said it chastises the acts of violence, looting, destruction, and those who have instigated the violent protests for their own means. The recent protests in Haiti have forced schools and businesses, including banks, to close.

Subsequently, the US is calling on all Haitians to act in a manner which is right according to the law.

“We call on Haitians to express their views in a peaceful manner that respects humanitarian actors and law enforcement and allows unfettered access to Haitians in need in order to provide food, water, and medical care,” the US Embassy said.

Washington stated that since December, international partners and organizations have mobilized more than US$294 million in new commitments for Haiti.

However, additional support is urgently needed, including contributions to the UN Security Basket Fund recently established by Canada.

“We continue to encourage Haitian interlocutors to reach agreement on an inclusive political accord that will allow elections to take place as soon as conditions permit,” the US Embassy said.

“Haitians throughout the country and across the social spectrum need to create the conditions that will allow a democratically elected government to take office as soon as possible,” the US Embassy added.

CMC/

Previous articleJamaica Broilers workers among shooting victims in Old Harbour
Next articleJamaica confirms one new Monkeypox case

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair at Oak Grove Park

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair at Oak Grove Park

Click here to view
Skip to content