US stresses relationship with CARICOM ‘absolutely vital’

The Joe Biden administration is describing as “absolutely vital” the relationship Washington has established with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.

“The relationship that we have with our Caribbean partners is absolutely vital to us,” said US Secretary Antony J. Blinken before meeting with CARICOM chairman and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi at the US Department of State.

“It’s valuable. It’s critical, and I think that was underscored at the Summit of the Americas with the historic meeting that we had with CARICOM, with President Biden and Vice President Harris. But not just the meeting, the work that is flowing out of that meeting to address the shared concerns of so many of our people.

- Advertisement -

“And then, let me just say on a bilateral note how much we appreciate President Santokhi’s leadership – leadership on combatting corruption, on building transparency, on the very good security cooperation that our two countries have,” said Blinken, adding that Suriname is “a great partner for the United States in the region.

“We’ve done a lot of work together, especially in recent months, including at the Summit of the Americas, work that Vice President (Kamala) Harris is leading also with CARICOM that Suriname is presiding over,” he said.

The US secretary of state said the US is “very eager” to continue to move forward on PACC 2030, the partnership to deal with and advance work on the climate crisis.

“And, of course, we are working together both on a bilateral basis and also with CARICOM on issues that are having a real impact on the lives of all our citizens, from energy and food security to climate change,” he said.

Santokhi said he is in Washington with his team to discuss “the further strengthening of the cooperation, the further deepening of our relationship, and also to expand our cooperation in all areas what will bring prosperity to our people, but also areas which will strengthen also the position of CARICOM, as Caribbean community, and doing business with the United States – business in the area of the private sector, but also business in the area of trade”.

CMC/