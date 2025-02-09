US Senator questions USAID’s use of US tax dollars in Jamaica

U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace has criticized Jamaica, along with other countries, for allegedly wrongfully benefiting from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding. She claims that USAID is promoting agendas that conflict with an “America first” policy.

During a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing last Wednesday, the South Carolina Republican expressed her concerns about the US$50 billion agency, which was established six decades ago to manage civilian foreign aid and development assistance. Mace argued that USAID has deviated from its original mission of advancing American interests and effectively administering aid, a stance also echoed during the Trump administration, which sought to disband the agency, sparking global concern.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace questioned whether the use of U.S. tax dollars in various countries, including Jamaica, truly put America’s interests first. She specifically highlighted a USAID grant of US$1.5 million (J$225 million) aimed at strengthening community support structures to advance LGBT rights advocacy in Jamaica, asking, “Does this advance our interest?”

Her question was directed at a panel of three governors, with two responding negatively, while one offered no stance on the matter.

Mace’s inquiry was part of a broader series of questions she posed during the hearing. She argued that the U.S. foreign assistance system is “badly broken” and insisted that it was time for this to end.

USAID suspended its program globally on January 24, following an order from the US Department of State, though several implementing agencies have been granted limited waivers to continue with those considered life-saving humanitarian assistance.

Last Wednesday, USAID wrote to the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, instructing that its Faculty of Medical Sciences, through Health Connect Jamaica (HCJ), could continue with its program to expand access and utilization of high-quality HIV-specific primary health services.

USAID granted US$4 million to the program, 10 per cent of which went to UWI to oversee its operations. The funding was to cover four years, from 2024 to 2028, and to focus on HIV and global health initiatives.

In a letter dated February 5 to Mona Campus Principal Professor Densil Williams, the University of the West Indies (UWI) was instructed by the Health and Care Jamaica (HCJ) to refrain from engaging in any activities beyond life-saving humanitarian assistance for HIV.

The letter specifically stated, “UWI/HCJ will not undertake activities related to abortion services, family planning, conferences, administrative costs outside the scope outlined in the attachment, or programs centered on gender; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); transgender surgeries; or other forms of non-lifesaving assistance.”

It remains unclear whether HCJ had previously focused on or promoted programs outside its primary mission to assist HIV patients.

“For purposes of this limited waiver, life-saving humanitarian assistance applies only to: Delivery of life-saving HIV care and treatment services through support for health workers (doctors, nurses, and other clinical and community health workers, etc.) delivering or monitoring HIV care and treatment to ensure continuity of service provision. These workers deliver care at hospitals, primary healthcare clinics, faith-based clinics, and community settings … .

“This limited waiver does not apply to activities that involve abortions, family planning, conferences, administrative costs other than those covered by above, gender or DEI ideology programs, transgender surgeries, or other non-lifesaving assistance,” the document outlined.

On Friday, a federal judge dealt President Donald Trump and billionaire supporter Elon Musk a significant setback in their efforts to dismantle USAID. US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, issued a ruling that temporarily halted plans to remove thousands of USAID staff members from their positions.

The judge also blocked an order that would have required thousands of USAID workers stationed overseas to take administrative leave and relocate their families back to the US within 30 days, at the government’s expense. In his ruling, Judge Nichols stated that such actions would unnecessarily expose US workers and their families to undue risk and financial burden.