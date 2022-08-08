US, OAS congratulate St. Kitts and Nevis on elections

The Biden administration in the United States and the Electoral Observer Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) have congratulated the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their August 5 election and Dr. Terrance Drew on his victory as the new prime minister.

“We look forward to working with Prime Minister-elect Drew to further strengthen the US-Saint Kitts and Nevis relationship, and move our nations toward a brighter future,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a brief statement.

“The United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis enjoy a strong relationship, grounded in a shared history and longstanding ties between our peoples as well as a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity,” he added. “Cooperation between the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis has strengthened public health, education, and security for both our countries.”

The EOM, led by the former prime minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding, congratulated the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on their “peaceful and responsible participation in the general elections.”

The EOM comprised 11 experts and observers from nine countries – three of whom worked virtually.

On election day, the OAS said the team was present in all of 11 constituencies of St. Kitts and Nevis and visited 100 percent of the 128 established polling stations.

The voters’ list provided by the Electoral Office indicated that 50,933 persons were eligible to vote – 38,015 voters in St. Kitts and 12,918 voters in Nevis, said the EOM in a statement.

It said members of the mission observed the process from the opening of the polling stations to the closing of polls and reported that the day proceeded in a “generally orderly and peaceful manner.”

On Saturday, Drew was sworn in as the fourth prime minister of the twin-island federation after leading his SKNLP to victory in Friday’s snap general election.

The SKNLP won six of the 11 seats contested in the election held three years ahead of the constitutional deadline, with the former coalition partners, the PLP of outgoing prime minister Dr. Timothy Harris winning one seat, the same as PAM, while the Nevis-based CCM won all three seats on the sister isle.

Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton is expected to name the four other legislators to the 15-member parliament.

Drew, a Cuban- and US-trained medical practitioner was administered the oath of office by Justice Trevor Ward in the presence of the governor general.

CMC/