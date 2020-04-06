US Government Provides Jamaica US$700, 000 to Fight COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The government of the United States has pledged US$700,000 to the government of Jamaica to help in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak across the island.

According to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the funds will go directly toward Jamaica’s emergency response.

In a statement, USAID added that along with Washington, it is coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

The release also quoted US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia as saying that the “Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to flatten the curve here in Jamaica.”

The emergency response resource will support – Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others; Infection prevention and control in health care facilities and laboratory strengthening to prepare systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19.