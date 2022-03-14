US Customs agents seize aircraft in St. Thomas allegedly tied to smuggling activities

Advertisement

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers from its Air and Marine Operations (AMO) have seized an aircraft in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, suspected of being used for “smuggling events.”

CBP said during an arrest conducted in the fall of 2021, AMO agents working with US Drug Enforcement Administration agents and US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigation agents detected items in connection with past aviation smuggling events.

According to agents – an aircraft operated by the suspect was flown by individuals without valid pilots’ licenses, violating US federal aviation laws.

“This seizure highlights the dedication and diligence of our agents,” said the Director Air and Marine Operation, Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, Augusto Reyes.

“This case has taken months of work, but that effort is resulting in the prevention of potentially dangerous aircraft operation and end to the use of this smuggling vehicle,” he added.

CBP said AMO agents located the aircraft at Cyril King Airport in St. Thomas and seized it in accordance with US federal law.

An investigation is currently underway.

CMC