fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

US Coast Guard repatriates illegal Cubans migrants

Cuban migrants
File photo
By Micaiah Morgan

The United States Coast Guard said it is committed to stopping illegal ventures, and preventing unsafe voyages at sea, as it repatriated 30 illegal migrants to Cuba following several interdictions off Florida’s southern coast.

The Coast Guard said last Thursday, two makeshift vessels were stopped about 52 miles south of Marathon, Florida and one day later, a fishing vessel was also stopped at about 32 miles south of Big Pine Key, Florida.

The Coast Guard said a rustic vessel was also stopped on Friday, at about 64 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida.

- Advertisement -

“Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea, and enforcing US immigration laws and regulations,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard District Seven.

“Those rescued or stopped at sea will be repatriated back to their country of origin,” he added.

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted 4,822 Cuban migrants.

CMC/

Previous articleECLAC to host regional forum on investment and financing for climate action

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
United Nations Climate Change

ECLAC to host regional forum on investment and financing for climate...

Click here to view
Skip to content