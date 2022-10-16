US and Canada supply vital equipment to Haitian National Police

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) says it has transported “vital” security equipment to Haiti in response to a request for international assistance from the Haitian government.

SOUTHCOM said a US Air Force C-17 airplane, based at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, transported the security equipment to Port-au-Prince.

“The delivery of the vital equipment was part of a joint operation involving US Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft,” said SOUTHCOM in a statement, stating that the equipment included tactical and armored vehicles, purchased by the Haitian National Police (HNP), from Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, Canada.

“The delivered equipment will help the HNP ensure access to vital resources and infrastructure urgently needed in Haiti to respond to a public-health crisis following a recent rise of cholera cases in the country,” it added.

A US interagency delegation went on a two-day visit to the country where they met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the Montana Group, private sector leaders and broader civil society groups.

“They assessed how the US government can continue providing various forms of assistance aimed at helping the country improve security and respond to the growing humanitarian crisis,” SOUTHCOM said.

“Together with the Haitian government, the United States and Canada affirm the importance of working together to support the restoration of security in Haiti in partnership with the international community,” it added.

The United States and Canada also said in a joint statement that the equipment will “assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors, who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

“The United States and Canada remain committed to supporting the HNP’s work of protecting and serving the Haitian people. In coordination with international partners, our governments are working with Haitian partners to strengthen Haiti’s capacity to train additional police officers and improve law enforcement operations.

“The United States and Canada commend the international community for mobilizing new commitments in support of Haiti’s most pressing needs, and we urge international partners to deliver on those commitments.

“We encourage partner nations to contribute to the UN Basket Fund to restore peace and citizen security for the Haitian people. Together with the Government of Haiti, the United States and Canada affirm the importance of working together to support the restoration of security in Haiti,” the statement added.

Armed gangs have prevented fuel from being distributed in the country by commanding the main fuel deports. Their actions, including inter-gang rivalry have led to a state of insecurity in Haiti, where opposition force have also been calling on Prime Minister Henry to demit office.

CMC/