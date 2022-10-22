The Turks and Caicos Islands Is the Cover of Outlook Travel Magazine

Outlook Travel Magazine recently published its ninth issue, and the Turks and Caicos Islands graced the front cover and was featured across 50 pages.

The leading destination and global lifestyle magazine with an audience of more than 575,000 business executives and avid travelers work closely with tourist boards worldwide and takes in-depth looks at where to visit, where to stay, and what to do in each location.

The feature on the Turks and Caicos Islands was focused on an interview that Outlook Travel Magazine conducted with Chairman of the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board, Caesar Campbell, which educates readers on the history and founding of the tourist board, where it is today, and the goals of the future.

In the interview, Campbell indicated that as the newly appointed Chairman, his vision is for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board to be even more intentional with tourism. Campbell emphasized utilizing more data to drive decisions that will improve the full customer journey – from researching to arriving to departing and booking the next trip.

As to why someone should visit TCI, Campbell emphasized that TCI is a high-end destination that truly has something for everyone seeking luxury travel. And that the commitment to luxury tourism has prevented the archipelago from being overburdened with an unmanageable number of visitors, which allows each and every guest to enjoy the intricacies of TCI. Through transitioning the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board into a Destination Management Organization and creating a Tourism Regulatory Authority, Campbell articulated that there will be more alignment and collaboration between all tourism-relevant stakeholders. And combined with more regulation, the world-class experiences that TCI is known for will be standardized and strengthened even further across every entity immersed in TCI’s tourism economy.

“It was an honor to have been interviewed by Outlook Travel Magazine and to be able to provide insights into the tourism industry of the Turks and Caicos Islands”, said Campbell. “Our tourism product is young and has already achieved tremendous success. We thank the stakeholders of TCI tourism’s past for building an incredible foundation and we look forward to molding the future of it”, added Campbell.

Outlook Travel Magazine’s feature on the Turks and Caicos Islands is rounded out with articles on Providenciales and the sister islands, information on must-see attractions, advertisements for TCI-based businesses, as well as Outlook Travel Magazine’s own recommendations.

The full digital publication may be read at: https://www.outlooktravelmag.com/magazine/issues/11-outlook-travel-magazine-issue-09.