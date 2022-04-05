EXPLORING TURKS AND CAICOS

The Turks and Caicos Islands are quickly becoming one of the Caribbean’s most popular tourist destinations, due to regular visits from world-famous celebrities like Britney Spears, athlete Simone Biles and Drake.

Although the country comprises about 40 islands, only eight are inhabited. The capital and center of government is Cockburn Town on Grand Turk, while the most populated and developed island is Providenciales.

“Provo” is also the most visited, due to the allure of Grace Bay, often rated as one of the world’s best beaches. Most of Provo’s hotels are also located in Grace Bay.

The islands’ history is strongly associated with salt, the “white gold” extracted from salinas – natural saltwater ponds and lagoons. Commercial salt raking was big business on Salt Cay and Grand Turk, where salinas and canals can still be seen.

Nowadays, traditional livelihoods continue such as boatbuilding and fishing for conch – an integral element in local cuisine and culture. However, the islands are dependent for their prosperity on tourism and, as a zero-tax jurisdiction, offshore

finance. Although Turks and Caicos is a British Overseas Territory, the islands’ communities are a blend of African, Caribbean, and American cultures.

TCI Culture

The Turks and Caicos Islands are perhaps best known musically for ripsaw music, a genre which originated on the islands.

The Turks and Caicos Islands are known for their annual Music and Cultural Festival highlighting many local talents. It is also often visited by celebrities from around the Caribbean and United States. International recording artistes, such as Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Anita Baker, Billy Ocean, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Michael Bolton, Ludacris, Chaka Khan, and Boyz II Men are among pasts guests.

Turks and Caicos cuisine is based primarily around seafood, especially conch. Two common local dishes are conch fritters and conch salad. Their cuisine is similar to the sister country of The Bahamas.