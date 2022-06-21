Tropical wave causes widespread flooding in Belize

Schools in the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts were closed on Monday as Belize came under heavy rains and strong winds linked to the passage of a tropical wave.

The National Meteorological Service (NMS) said the wave follows the area of low pressure that crossed over the weekend.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology said based on the recommendation of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and the NMS it had made the decision that “all class sessions in the Corozal and Orange Walk Districts have been canceled for today” and that schools in the other districts where flooding is being experienced are being asked to advise the authorities on the situation.

“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor all other districts for developments and will inform the public of any changes made to the school schedule. We urge everyone to pay keen attention to the advisories issued by the NEMO and the NMS, and to take all necessary precautions to safeguard health and lives.”

NMS said some areas in the Orange Walk and Corozal districts received as much as five inches of rainfall during the past 48 hours and that the tropical wave will continue to support very wet conditions persisting at least through to mid-week.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over most areas of the country producing daily rainfall totals of one to three inches with locally higher amounts. A flood watch remains in effect in keeping with the flood advisories issued for areas prone to flooding as the weather is expected to get worse in the coming days,” the NMS added.

NEMO said shelters have been opened in the villages of Carmelita and San Jose in the Orange Walk District and that people living near rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas are cautioned to be on the alert and take the necessary actions to save lives, including moving to safer areas.

CMC/